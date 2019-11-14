Hoyer Floor Remarks on the Importance of Whistleblower Protections

Click here to watch the full remarks.

"Mr. Speaker, when people here say, ‘show me the whistleblower,’ what they are doing is not only trying to intimidate that whistleblower, they're trying to intimidate every other whistleblower who might deign to come forward because they saw something or heard something. I would hope all of my colleagues would think to themselves: why do we have a whistleblower statute? I represent 62,000 federal employees, and very frankly, I want them to have the confidence to come forward if they see wrongdoing in the federal government, even if it's about the President of the United States...”

“I would hope that Members on both sides of the aisle, political pundits and commentators and, yes, the President of the United States, would cease and desist from trying to intimidate this whistleblower and all those who might be whistleblowers.”