Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. Engages Investor Relations Expert Todd D. Sonoga to Head Up Investment Community Awareness Efforts for the Company

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. (CSE: "NVG") (OTC Pink: NSVGF) (Frankfurt: "3NVN") (the "Company" or "Nass Valley") today announced it has retained Investor Relations expert Todd D. Sonoga, to spearhead our investment community awareness efforts.



"We're impressed with Mr. Sonoga's experience, resources, and relationships, as well as the results he's achieved for other companies. We're excited to be working with him," stated Gavin Collier, Chief Executive Officer of Nass Valley Gateway. "In order to broaden our shareholder base, Mr. Sonoga will launch an investor awareness program that will effectively communicate our unique value proposition, as well as uniqueness in the marketplace and commitment to a consumer-centric business model; providing a consistent, high quality, and healthy experience for our customers to the investment community."

Todd D. Sonoga is the former Sr. Executive and Assistant Editor for Wall Street Publishing (The Small Cap Report) and the general partner for Trilogy Marketing Strategies, LLC. Trilogy was a public relations firm specializing in consulting, raising market awareness, market support and identifying M&A targets for small cap companies. Mr. Sonoga is a Consultant, Investor and Entrepreneur. He founded Trilogy Marketing Strategies in 1998, Wall Street Micro Cap in 2013, Crowd Funding Power in 2014 and in January 2017, Mr. Sonoga assumed the role of Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder for WFN1 News Corp. and the radio show "CEO Money," airing daily on IHeart's Talk Radio 1190 AM Dallas/Fort Worth.

Mr. Sonoga has successfully represented public and private companies for over 20 years, consulting with them on market awareness, support, raising capital and identifying merger and acquisition targets.

"I am so impressed by the uniqueness of the company's products, commitment and the dedication of the management team to deliver value to not only their customers and partners but equally as important their shareholders," stated Mr. Sonoga.

ABOUT NASS VALLEY

Nass Valley Gateway (CSE: "NVG") (OTC Pink: NSVGF) (Frankfurt: "3NVN") is a diversified healthcare company which is focused to further expand the business of its acquired subsidiary Pro-Thotics Technology Inc. ("PTI") which was established in 1988. The Company is increasing its marketing of durable medical equipment products (DME-Business) on a national level, to encompass all states of the USA and other areas of North America and is aggressively developing the marketing, production and vertical integration of Cannabidiol (CBD) products without Tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC") content for internal use including CBD infused skin, bath, and body care products of its wholly owned subsidiary Advanced Bioceuticals Limited ("ABL").

PTI is licensed to supply its products also to Medicare patients in the US and has established, over its more than 25-year history, a database of more than 200,000 patients, located throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, who were seeking wellness from pain relief.

Through its subsidiary ABL, Nass Valley is determined to expand upon this pain relief concept of its ABL-Business and to aggressively focus on the hemp-based CBD marketplace with a global market of $3.1 billion (New Frontier Data) and expand its current New Jersey operations internationally.

Company: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd .

422 Richards Street, Suite 170

V6B 2Z Vancouver

Canada

Phone: +1 (604) 617-6794

E-mail: info@nassvalleygateway.net

Internet: www.nassvalleygateway.com



