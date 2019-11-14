Channel Champion Kim Scott Promoted to Vice President of Sales for Security On-Demand

Security On-Demand Prepares to Launch Major Channel Expansion in 2020

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security On-Demand Inc. (“SOD”), a leading national provider of Managed Detection & Response (MDR) services, announced today that Kim Scott has been promoted to Vice President of Sales. Kim will be leading the launch of a new partner channel program in 2020 as the company embraces a one-tier, 100% channel model.



“As Channel Sales Director, Kim was instrumental in establishing key partnerships and driving channel sales growth,” said Peter Bybee, CEO of Security On-Demand. He further added, “Kim’s extensive product management background is key asset in helping our partners and clients understand how to build a profitable MSSP revenue stream in a crowded marketplace.”

Before joining Security On-Demand, Kim spent her initial years working at AT&T Bell Laboratories performing product research and helping launch new technologies. One of her biggest successes was in partnering with telecommunication providers to launch voice and data messaging which is ubiquitous today. More recently, she spent 4 years at General Dynamics managing a mobile security product line protecting mobile devices from security breaches and while there, she also managed a suite of mobile SATCOM products. She holds a BS and MS from The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in Mathematics and Computer Science.

As Vice-President of Sales, Kim’s added responsibilities will include overseeing the growth of the SOD sales channel team, expanding SOD’s Partner Sales Channel relationships, and deepening the company’s existing channel relationships.

About Security On-Demand

Security On-Demand (SOD) provides 24x7 advanced cyber-threat detection services for businesses and government agencies. SOD’s patented, behavioral analytics technology platform enables the detection of advanced threats to protect brand value and reduce the risk and mitigate the impact of a data breach.

Headquartered in San Diego with R&D offices in Poland, SOD protects hundreds of companies globally. SOD’s threat management solutions feature its ThreatWatch, 5th Generation Threat Analytics and Management platform designed to increase time to detection, significantly lower the rate of false positives, and provide around the clock detection of advanced threats at a reasonable cost to mid-market commercial and government agencies.

PR Contact: Jonathan Russo, Marketing Manager, marketing@securityondemand.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e47e8880-1cec-4812-8aae-dd6533198916

Kim Scott Vice President of Sales



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.