Doctors Who Rock Awards Gala Set to Honor Pioneers and Paradigm-Shifters of 21st Century Medicine in Orlando

Kelly Gallagher is a five-time cancer survivor.

A star-studded lineup of leaders in the field of integrative medicine will be on hand for the event.

The gala black- tie event, honors those who, for decades, have been on the frontlines of science and have pointed the way to wellness innovation and patient empowerment.” — Kelly Gallagher

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, November 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doctors Who Rock Awards Gala, is a one-of-a-kind black-tie event that will honor the pioneers, paradigm shifters and change agents of Longevity, and Regenerative Medicine, the future of Health and Wellness on November 15th at the Orlando Florida Hotel and Conference Center.According to Co-founder, Film and TV Producer, and 5X cancer survivor, Kelly Gallagher, “this year, the Doctors Who Rock Awards Gala will be a high-frequency evening of celebration. What the Oscars are to movies and the Grammys to music, the Doctors Who Rock Awards are to the preeminent doctors, practitioners and scientists of health. The gala black- tie event, honors those who, for decades, have been on the frontlines of science and have pointed the way to wellness innovation and patient empowerment.”Among the various medical professional award winners, (soon to be announced), the event will shine the light on the achievements and tireless efforts of several activists such as actress, comedian, writer and cancer-thriver Fran Drescher. Fran, the founder of the Cancer Schmancer Foundation, brings her focused passion to women’s healthcare. “We need to take control of our bodies, become greater partners with our physicians and galvanize as one to let our legislators know that the collective female vote is louder and more powerful than that of the richest corporate lobbyists.” Ms. Drescher, who lobbied for the CA-125 early-detection test to become part of the Standard of Care, and Cancer Schmancer, was instrumental in the unanimous passing 2007's Gynecologic Cancer Education & Awareness Act -- the first of its kind in US history.Elle Macpherson, international model and wellness entrepreneur, will be presenting and given the Integrative Wellness Award. A huge fan of a wholesome, varied and organic diet, she launched her own wellness empire WelleCo after a breast cancer scare at 50, using her fame to bring healthy power nutrition to as many people as possible. Elle notes “I discovered the profound benefit of good nutrition and eating alkaline and I wanted to share it.”The evening will be hosted by Founder, Kelly Gallagher, who speaks passionately about what this event means to her, “As an autologous bone marrow transplant recipient, I was given only one year to live over 20 years ago. That was unacceptable to me. I worked with a team of highly accomplished MD’s, and Practitioners who worked under the supervision of re-known cardiologist, Dr. Lee Cowden, the founder of ACIM, to support my depleted immune system’s recovery. That program included nutrition, fitness, detoxification and re-mineralization. These pioneers of what I call “Merge Medicine” are the “RockStars” of Longevity, Detoxification, Regeneration, Epigenetics, and other awesome all-inclusive, solution-oriented protocols.” I owe my life to Doctors of all kinds! I owe my life to “Doctors Who Rock!”Music for the event will be provided by Flicka Rahn and Daniel Wyman of The ICAROS, a sound healing duo dedicated to the elevation and transformation of humanity through sound frequency and resonance.Previous award winners have included Dr. Stephen Sinatra, Dr. Christopher Shade and Dr. Lee Cowden, for complete list please see the website. www.DoctorsWhoRock.com The winners for 2019 have just been posted and are now on the Doctors who Rock Website at www.DoctorsWhoRock.com Gallagher’s company Jammin’ Planet, along with Nevo Solutions, TEC Biosciences and the Castaneda Wagner Foundation bring this evening to the public with the goal of “ amplifying health and honoring Doctors Who Rock. We support the heroes who search for new answers, push the envelope of science to the edge, and solve the most challenging health issues of our time.”There will a Red Carpet Walk at 5:30 pm for the VIPs, award winners and presenters followed by a Cocktail Reception 6 pm-7 pm, Awards Dinner 7 pm - 10 pm.For tickets: Doctors Who Rock Awards GalaTime and date: November 15th, 5:30 pm - 10 pmAbout Doctors Who RockThis year the Doctors Who Rock Awards Gala is the celebratory element at the Academy of Comprehensive Integrative Medicine Conference which occurs November 13th-16th.Get Your Life Back Now! Doctors Who Rock occur concurrently and require a separate purchase from the ACIM Conference.November of 2017, writer, director and 5x cancer-thriver, Kelly Gallagher, created the inaugural Doctors Who Rock Awards in collaboration with Dr. Lee Cowden, Chief Scientific Officer of ACIM. The event was an enormous success. Honoring 24 Heroes of medicine, the Get Your Life Back Now! Summit was first produced by Gallagher and Cowden at the Orlando Conference Center in 2017. Attendees called the weekend “life-changing, inspiring and ground-breaking.” It became a series featuring 21 hours you can use to achieve optimal wellness. We are excited to be taping season 2 at this years conference featuring 16 Doctors with essential tools for your Tool Kit Essentials



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.