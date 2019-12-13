Nevada Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Las Vegas or Reno to Call Them for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-A Much Better Option Than A 'Free' Book or Kit

"Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation results for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer ” — Nevada Mesothelioma Victims Center

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, December 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nevada Mesothelioma Victims Center says, “There might be some exceptional car accident attorneys in Las Vegas or Reno, but we doubt there are any major law firms in Nevada that devote 100% of their time assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer. If you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Las Vegas, Reno or anywhere in Nevada and you have recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma please call us at 800-714-0303 so we can explain the mesothelioma compensation process to you and introduce you to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.

"Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation results for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer and they make house calls. As we would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303 a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma having a face to face meeting with a full time mesothelioma attorney like Erik or one of his partners at the Veteran's home can dramatically increase the odds of the Veteran receiving a much better financial compensation settlement which for a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer can frequently exceed a million dollars." www.karstvonoiste.com/

As the Nevada Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to explain to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Nevada or their family if they would call 800-714-0303, the Navy base where the veteran’s ship or submarine had a home port located in Virginia, Washington, California, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, or Florida-not Nevada. "It is vital the lawyer a Navy Veteran hires for their mesothelioma compensation claim has first-hand knowledge of navy ships, submarines, navy bases and shipyards." https://Nevada.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Nevada Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their unsurpassed services for a diagnosed victim are available statewide anywhere in Nevada including communities such as Las Vegas, Reno, Carson City, Paradise, and Enterprise.

In addition to their focus on making certain all diagnosed victims get the best possible mesothelioma compensation lawyers the Nevada Mesothelioma Victims Center is also focused on the best possible medical treatment options. In the instance of Nevada some of the best possible treatment facilities may be in California, or Utah as the Center would like to explain:

* Comprehensive Cancer Clinic Las Vegas Nevada: https://www.cccnevada.com/



* UCLA Medical Center Los Angeles, California: https://cancer.ucla.edu/



* The Huntsman Cancer Institute Salt Lake City, Utah https://healthcare.utah.edu/huntsmancancerinstitute/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Nevada include Veterans of the US Navy, former power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, factory workers, miners, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, casino maintenance workers, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s, and typically the exposure to asbestos did not occur in Nevada. https://Nevada.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



