BERNINA OF NAPERVILLE TO HOLD A SERIES OF GRAND OPENING EVENTS

/EIN News/ -- Aurora, Ill., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is pleased to announce that BERNINA of Naperville will be holding a four-day celebration for the grand opening of the new BERNINA Dealership in Naperville, Illinois. The events will take place on November 14-17 at the new store located at 2764 Aurora Avenue.

Kicking off on Thursday, November 14, BERNINA of Naperville’s grand opening festivities will include:

Thursday, November 14

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m. The first 50 people in attendance will receive a BERNINA of Naperville mug filled with special gifts. After the ceremony, tours of the new store will be given along with brief product demonstrations. The night will end with a champagne toast.

Friday, November 15

On Friday, BERNINA of Naperville will hold their first sew-a-thon. Starting at 10:00 a.m., both experienced and novice sewists are encouraged to come make lap quilts for patients at Alden of Waterford, an assisted living facility in Aurora. The sew-a-thon will last through Sunday, November 17 until 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 16

Activities and sewing demonstrations will be held throughout the day on Saturday. In celebration of the magical new Tula Pink Special Edition Machines, “unicorns” from Angel Hooves Healing Hearts will be onsite for photos from 11:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. Additionally, product demonstrations will run every thirty minutes starting at 2:00 p.m. and ending at 7:00 p.m.

“We are thrilled to finally open BERNINA of Naperville and celebrate with our sewing community,” said Gayle Schliemann, Owner of BERNINA of Naperville. “BERNINA has always been about offering premium products and putting the customer first. At BERNINA of Naperville, we plan on carrying out this legacy by offering the highest-quality products and making sure we are a creative resource to all sewists.”

BERNINA of Naperville is an authorized BERNINA Dealer which provides top-quality service to area residents. The Dealer offers BERNINA sewing machines, software, accessories and a variety of sewing, embroidery and quilting classes for people of all skill levels.

To learn more about BERNINA of Naperville please visit berninaofnaperville.com

To learn more about BERNINA please visit bernina.com.

About BERNINA

Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. BERNINA’s leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook: www.facebook.com/berninausa, Instagram: @BERNINAUSA, and Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/WeAllSew and read BERNINA’s WeAllSew blog at www.weallsew.com. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit www.bernina.com.

