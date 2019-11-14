EVTN Announces Shipment of Wastewater System

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviro Technologies, Inc. (OTC: EVTN) announced today that it has shipped a multi-stage wastewater system to a utility customer for the separation of oil and solids from water at a rate of 120 gallons per minute prior. The clean water will be discharged into the environment.



The EVTN V-Inline separator was chosen as a solution for its many unique benefits, including low maintenance, no pressure drop requirement and an ability to perform efficient separation with varying flow characteristics. This multi-stage wastewater system is constructed out of SuperDuplex 2507 and Teflon due to the high fluctuation in pH levels and engineered to meet stringent seismic codes and limited available space. The wastewater system was fabricated in three separate skids, which was shipped disassembled and will be reassembled at site.

The wastewater system includes different technologies with the heart of the system comprised of 2 V-Inline Separators working in parallel doing the bulk of the separation with a 3rd, smaller V-Inline Separator utilized to dewater the reject lines from the System.

“The V-Inline Separator is a good solution that can be used in many different industries outside of the oil and gas markets. We are evaluating other projects in different industries and are looking to develop relationships with companies that can increase our sales opportunities,” stated John DiBella, CEO of EVTN.

About Enviro Technologies, Inc.:

Enviro Technologies, Inc., an Idaho corporation founded as a high precision manufacturer for various industries including aerospace and automotive, manufactures the V-Inline Separator. The V-Inline is a unique inline turbo-separator that provides a cost effective method to efficiently separate large volumes of solids and liquids and without the need of a pressure drop. The V-Inline requires less space, energy and weight than conventional separators processing the same volume. EVTN incorporates the V-Inline to design wastewater systems to treat a wide range of contaminated fluid streams for various industries.

The Company developed and now manufactures a patented technology that was sold to Schlumberger Technology Corporation, a Texas corporation, on June 8, 2017. The Company received a grant back license to sell the separation technology in markets outside of the oil and gas markets and rebranded the technology to V-Inline Separator.

Please see www.evtn.com for additional information.



