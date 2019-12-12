“We offer a free service called the list. The 'list' documents how, where and when a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos before the navy, while in the navy and after the navy.” — Utah Mesothelioma Victims Center

The Utah Mesothelioma Victims Center is focused on making certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Utah receives financial compensation. They are urging a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer or their family members to contact them about the financial compensation process and direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars for financial compensation for Navy Veterans or people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer.

Rather than offering a 'free' book, kit, or overnight package the Utah Mesothelioma Victims Center offers direct access to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst has been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for two decades and he knows navy ships, submarines and navy shipyards.

It is this kind of knowledge that will be incredibly helpful for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma because Erik Karst will know the right questions to ask the Veteran. Erik Karst or his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste can typically be in a Navy Veterans home within 48 hours for a face to face meeting about how the Navy Veteran was exposed to asbestos.

The Utah Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We also offer a free service we call the list. The 'list' documents how, where and when a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos before the navy, while serving in the navy and after the navy. It is this incredibly vital information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim-and it could dramatically increase a Navy Veteran's compensation if they have confirmed mesothelioma."

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Utah the Utah Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* The Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City: https://healthcare.utah.edu/huntsmancancerinstitute/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However-mesothelioma does happen in Utah. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Utah include US Navy Veterans, oil refinery workers, public utility workers, power plant workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. In most instances a diagnosed person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Utah.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



