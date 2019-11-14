‘Whisking’ you a Merry Christmas for Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Gingerbread and Décor Party

On Sunday December 1st at 6PM the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center welcomes visitors to join in their Christmas decoration party featuring traditional gingerbread cookie decorating and ugly sweater or Christmas T-shirt contest. The Clearwater

CLEARWATER, FL, US, November 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday December 1st the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center welcomes all for a Christmas and cookies décor party to jump start the holiday season. The celebration will start at 6pm. Guests are invited to bring gingerbread to decorate and to wear an ugly Christmas sweater or – depending on the weather – a holiday-themed T-shirt.

The celebration will start at 6PM sharp with the decoration of a Christmas tree with ornaments made by children from different organizations such as the Police Athletic League, the Community Learning Center, Cole Link Foundation and other youth groups the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center works with.

“We are excited to be part of this event” said Dora Starling, President of the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association. “The kids love Christmas and this gives us an opportunity to share our message and have fun as a family.”

One such way for families to have fun together is decorating Christmas cookies and making gingerbread men. Gingerbread’s origins are traced back to Europe when 11th-century Crusaders brought back ginger from the Middle East for the aristocrats' cooks to experiment with. Gingerbread soon spread across households since ginger and other spices became more affordable to the masses.

“Is there a better way to start the holiday season than decorating gingerbread with our neighbors and friends? I personally don’t think so,” said Michael Soltero the Director of the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center. “As William Shakespeare once wrote: ‘And I had but one penny in the world, thou should'st have it to buy gingerbread’.”

If you would like to take part in the festivities, please contact Michael at (727) 316-5309 or by email at ccvdirector@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) have over 26 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Based on fundamentals developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the CCV Center works with area non-profits to help these groups better attain their goals.



