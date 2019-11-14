Sales Acceleration Expert Jeff Jollay Joins Chief Outsiders’ Team of Fractional Chief Marketing Officers

With an impressive track record of accelerating sales strategies for manufacturing B2B and B2C interests, Jollay is ready to deliver go-to-market strategies for Chief Outsiders’ clients.

/EIN News/ -- DETROIT, MI, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff Jollay—the marketing leader behind a wealth of successes at globally revered B2B and B2C brands—has joined Chief Outsiders, one of the nation’s fastest-growing consulting firms. Jollay joins more than 65 other CMOs who are available to small and mid-sized businesses who wish to accelerate their go-to-market strategies by engaging a fractional Chief Marketing Officer.

Jollay is known for keen marketing insights that lead to rapid results. He achieved double-digit returns for a construction enterprise that was shaking off the ravages of the housing market downturn. Jollay also implemented cost-cutting and revenue-growth strategies that bore fruit for a recreation enterprise that was undergoing a similar market experience.

Jollay’s experiences include Global Vice President Marketing, Product Management and Engineering, Wenger Corporation; Vice President Marketing, Product Management and Engineering, Masco Corporation; Vice President of Marketing and Sales, HNI Corporation; along with advanced product marketing roles with Brunswick and Whirlpool Corporations.

As a fractional CMO with Chief Outsiders, Jollay will focus on partnering with companies for accelerated top- and bottom-line growth. His unique blend of sales, operations and engineering insights complements his market-driven approach of developing a winning strategy through tactical execution.

“Jeff thinks both creatively and analytically for breakthrough growth with a strong background in strategic planning, problem solving and results,” said Dave Vroom, Managing Partner of Chief Outsiders’ Midwest Team. “Jeff is action oriented and builds consensus at all levels by cultivating business relationships with customers, colleagues and board members.”

Jollay earned his MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University and also holds a B.S. in Economics/Political Science from Western Michigan University.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with 65 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 800 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans for a fraction of the cost of a full-time executive.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past six years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

