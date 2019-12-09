California Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Public Utility Worker with Confirmed Mesothelioma in California to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste For a Much Better Compensation Settlement

"The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for people with mesothelioma and they work overtime for their clients.” — California Mesothelioma Victims Center

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, USA, December 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a public utility worker with confirmed mesothelioma anywhere in California or their family members to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste with the goal being the best possible compensation results for the person with this rare form of cancer caused by asbestos exposure. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure illnesses and they work overtime for their clients. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the California Mesothelioma Victims Center, "We want to be game changers for a public utility worker or any type of person with mesothelioma in California. Most importantly we want to do everything possible to make certain a person like this receives the very best possible financial compensation results---that depending on the extent and types of asbestos exposure could exceed a million dollars. We are appealing to a person like this or their family to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for our free resources.

"One of our free services includes documenting how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. We call this free service the 'list' and we will work with the person with mesothelioma to list their various exposures to asbestos. It is this information that becomes the basis for mesothelioma compensation claim and the more the person can recall the specifics of their exposure to asbestos the better their prospects for compensation as we would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." https://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma medical treatment options in California, the California Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these three hospitals:

* UCLA Medical Center Los Angeles, California: https://www.cancer.ucla.edu/

* Stanford Cancer Institute Stanford, California: https://cancer.stanford.edu/

* University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California: https://mountzion.ucsfmedicalcenter.org/

The California Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize they offer a statewide unsurpassed service that is available to persons with mesothelioma anywhere in California including communities such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Riverside, Fresno, Sacramento, Oceanside, Palm Springs, Riverside, or Eureka.https://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos In California include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer happen to over a thousand people each year in California. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



