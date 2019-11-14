EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Forescout Technologies, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Forescout Technologies, Inc. (“Forescout” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FSCT) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On February 7, 2019, after the market close, Forescout issued a press release for its FY 2018 financial results emphasizing a “record number of new customer additions,” “strong international growth,” and “large expansion deals.” However, on October 10, 2019, Forescout announced disappointing “preliminary” 3Q 2019 financial results, substantially lowering its projected revenue and earnings, pointing to deals that were “no longer expected to close during the fourth quarter, due to customer environmental dynamics, that elongated deal cycles.”

Following these disclosures, the price of Forescout shares fell over 37%. To obtain additional information, go to:

