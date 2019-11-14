BIOMEDevice San Jose Announces 2019 Content to Support Digital Health Innovation Enhancing the Patient Experience

Comprehensive two-day event to host industry-led sessions and feature leading brands revolutionizing the $509.2 billion industry

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOMEDevice San Jose , Silicon Valley’s leading event for medtech professionals, today announced its 2019 show focus on digital health solutions and related technologies. Throughout the two-day event, a series of sessions, presentations, panels, and case studies will be presented by industry innovators and thought leaders, addressing healthcare’s growing convergence with digital technologies, how to accelerate these product’s speed-to-market, and finding the resources to scale. With the spotlight on digital health technologies including artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, wearables, and much more, attendees will have the opportunity to learn from and network with the leading minds driving meaningful advancements in healthcare. BIOMEDevice San Jose will take place December 4 and 5 at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, CA. To register as press for BIOMEDevice, please visit: sanjose.im.informa.com/2019/Media .



The global digital health market is forecasted to be valued at $509.2 billion by 2025 according to Grand View Research . Supporting this impressive growth, BIOMEDevice San Jose seeks to foster digital health innovation by connecting thought leaders in the digital health space today with over 250 prominent exhibiting companies. Attendees will have access to representatives from Microsoft, Onyx, Samtec, Vision Components, Zimmer & Peacock, among many more. To view the full exhibitor list, please visit here .

Today, digital health plays a foundational role in improving the performance of minimally invasive surgery. HMDmd CEO John R. Lyon and his co-founder will present their latest developmental pathway in creating a medical grade wearable display for surgery and interventional medicine at BIOMEDevice San Jose. The HMDmd wearable display, apart from the fundamental requirement of providing a high definition natural 3D view of the operative field, will enable a response to two important additional demands that is the necessity to significantly enhance for the surgeon the ergonomics of performing minimally invasive surgery and to provide critical decision support data during the case in real time and presented on the display screen in a "heads-up" format.

“BIOMEDevice San Jose supports this rapidly transforming industry, providing a platform for today’s leading digital health innovators to make rapid progress towards significant improvement in patient care and treatment,” said Lyon. “As surgeons and interventional physicians seek to provide the most effective treatments for their patients, digital developments in visualization, such as HMDmd's next-generation wearable display, help enable a higher level of precision minimally invasive and robotic surgery.

BIOMEDevice San Jose 2019 Digital Health Content Includes :

Digital Health: Beyond the Worried Well (Keynote Panel)

In the last five years the digital space has turned its focus and investment to healthcare from the consumer health and wellness market. From applications to wearables, digital health devices are taking over Silicon Valley and are set to change the future of healthcare. In this session, a premier panel of experts from Microsoft, Verily, AT&T, and more will engage in a comprehensive discussion of digital health devices for healthcare.

How Wearable Devices Are Changing the Game in Healthcare (Presentation)

Wearable devices are quickly expanding into a broad range of areas in healthcare, from homecare and remote monitoring to wearables for surgical procedures. The rapid stream of new technologies available today also helps support wearable devices and plays a huge role in the application across many areas. Find out more about how wearable devices are impacting diagnosis, monitoring, and even treatment of some chronic diseases. The presentation will also explore how 5G technology will support wearables and how the miniaturization of electronics is enabling design of more reliable and adaptable wearables.

Developing a Wearable Display for Surgeons (Live Demonstration)

Cameras and screens have been used to augment surgeons' vision for years, enabling them to see magnified surgical sites for greater precision. But as helpful as on-screen technology can be, it can also be challenging ergonomically as surgeons struggle to operate comfortably while moving around to look at the screens. Working closely with surgeons, HMDmd. CEO John R. Lyon and Senior Vice President Allen Newman developed a medical-grade head-mounted wearable display that uses 3D and high-resolution OLEDs to improve visualization and ergonomics for surgeons during surgery. Both John and Allen will take a deep dive into their development journey, clinical utilization, and live demo of the display.

The Growing Artificial Intelligence Application Across Medical Devices (Panel)

As the healthcare industry advances with emergence of new technologies, the amount of data that these innovations create is also growing exponentially. Many companies will turn to the application of artificial intelligence (AI) to develop devices that will help with the acquisition, analysis, and integration of data to find the way to precision medicine. In this session, experts will explore this exciting space to gauge the potential of AI for medical devices and discuss the ways in which AI stands to change the healthcare landscape and what medtech companies will need to do to adapt. Topics covered include specific AI applications in radiology, surgical robotics, chronic disease, drug discovery, and neurological disorders, challenges AI presents for patients, doctors, payers, and other stakeholders, and the ways AI can impact patient behavior experience.

How Sensors Support the Wearables Revolution (Panel)

A panel of sensor technology experts including representatives from eWEAR by Stanford University, Profusa, Samtec, Masimo, IBM, and more will gather to discuss the role of smart sensors in the massive rollout and application of wearable devices throughout the healthcare landscape. Panelists will highlight how sensors are advancing IoT applications and in turn wearable devices, types of sensors for in-home monitoring, and the types of sensors relevant for smart drug technologies.

To view the entire BIOMEDevice San Jose schedule please visit here .

Media Contacts:

Audrey Uchimoto, AdvManufacturingPR@ubm.com , (310) 496-9423

Lauren Lloyd, AdvManufacturingPR@ubm.com , (310) 266-4792

Tam Nguyen, AdvManufacturingPR@ubm.com , (424) 410-9797

Connect with BIOMEDevice San Jose: #BIOMEDevice

About Advanced Manufacturing Expos & Conferences:

Informa Market’s Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the advanced manufacturing market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is organized by Informa, which recently acquired UBM to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events and exhibitions organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.informa.com .







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.