Waco Hoover of ELEV8 joins the Advisory Board of Appliqate Inc “OTC (APQT)”

New York, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appliqate Inc. (“Appliqate”) (OTC: APQT) Waco Hoover is one of the latest additions to the Appliqate Inc team as a blockchain technology industry expert and investor joins the board of advisory of the company. Waco is the co-founder of ELEV8, a global community, working with the blockchain industry’s largest and most successful companies, the Fortune 1000 and disruptive startups to eliminate barriers to growth and creating increased value for stakeholders across all industries.

Waco Hoover is also the co-founder of XLIVE, Inc., and an advisory board member of the company. In their 15 years of operations, the company under the leadership of Waco has worked tirelessly to transform the way live events share expertise, learn and revolutionize experience. XLIVE convenes industry leaders at the intersection of music, sports, film, culinary, beverage, eSports, technology, brands and the experiences that culminate at festivals and live events.

As an investor and an entrepreneur, Waco is famous for investing, growing and divesting companies in the B2B media, tech and event industries. His market expertise includes media, blockchain, event management, tech, trade shows, experiential marketing, esports, festivals, healthcare IT and the entertainment industries.

Other positions held by Mr. Hoover over the years include VP & Managing Director - Healthcare Informatics and Institute for Health Technology Transformation at Vendome Group and Chief Executive Officer at the Institute for Health Technology Transformation, where he worked for over a decade. He was also Sergeant, Non-Commissioned Officer at United States Marine Corps. He served as an infantry scout, marine combat water survival instructor, and specialized in demolitions and anit-armor operations for deployments in SE Asia.

Waco Hoover will be a fantastic asset to Appliqate Inc and companies as well as other clients will undoubtedly enjoy his versatility.

For more information about Appliqate Inc and the solutions offered, please visit - https://appliqate.com/ .

About Appliqate Inc

Appliqate Inc is a publicly-traded technology development firm that provides businesses, company founders, government leaders, and investors with access to innovative blockchain business solutions with proven, real world application by utilizing innovative blockchain technology. The company offers solutions to reduce risks and increase positive outcomes for blockchain projects by opening opportunities for entrepreneurs globally.

Forward-Looking Statements:

