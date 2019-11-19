Dentist in the Lehigh Valley Helping Patients Smile with Confidence

Lehigh Valley dentists at Castle Dental providing family dentistry and cosmetic dentistry

Castle Dental provides crowns and dental implants in Center Valley, PA.

CENTER VALLEY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Castle Dental is a leading provider of family and cosmetic dentistry in Center Valley. Cosmetic procedures include bonding, veneers, dental crowns, and even dental implants, which can help replace missing teeth.

“Dental implants are one of our most popular services,” says Dr. Matthew Lang. “They’re natural-looking, long-lasting, and durable.”

Meanwhile, dental crowns help repair teeth damaged by decay. Castle Dental uses CEREC 3D technology to help develop the custom-made crowns in a single visit.

In addition to cosmetic dentistry, family dentistry in Center Valley includes regular cleanings and preventative care for all members of the family.

To learn more about the services available from the Center Valley dentists at Castle Dental, request a consultation by visiting http://castledentalcare.com/appointment-request/. New patients from Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton are being accepted.



