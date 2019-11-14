‘Tis the Season for Culture and Cheer in The Palm Beaches

Holiday-Themed Events Await Visitors to Kick Off the Season

/EIN News/ -- LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Holidays are a special time in The Palm Beaches, and Florida's Cultural Capital® offers a wide array of experiences to spread cheer this season. With warm weather and sandy beaches, there is much to enjoy while you take in the joy of the holiday season. From the spirited performance of The Nutcracker to a variety of unique and artistically-inspired holiday trees, there is a dynamic lineup of holiday happenings to give residents and visitors from all religious backgrounds alike a joyous experience.

“The Palm Beaches continue to be a destination for those looking to escape the cold winter months during the holidays and relax in the warm weather,” said Dave Lawrence, president & CEO of the Cultural Council. “In The Palm Beaches, visitors and residents also get a culture-filled experience with our exciting lineup of holiday theater, special events and musical performances to create a magical experience unlike any other.”

Below is a look at the arts-filled holiday happenings throughout the season in The Palm Beaches:

What: The Nutcracker

Where: Olympic Heights Performing Arts Center (Boca Raton)

When: Friday, Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m.

Cost: $20-$40

Description: The Boca Ballet Theatre will bring the magic of the season and sugar plum fairies to life as they present the Tchaikovsky-composed holiday classic, The Nutcracker, with excellent style and grace. The professional-quality performance, choreographed by Co-Artistic Director Dan Guin, continues to set itself apart with its accomplished cast, show-stopping sets and costumes, and custom-created pyrotechnics.

Can’t get enough of Clara and her Nutcracker prince? Several companies throughout The Palm Beaches will perform this timeless tale. Visit www.palmbeachculture.com/events for a full list.

What: A John Waters Christmas

Where: The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (West Palm Beach)

When: Monday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m.

Cost: $25

Description: From a list of unsafe toys to give your child to his hatred for email Christmas cards, John Waters, aka the Pope of Trash, is bringing his hilarious holiday themed comedy to West Palm. The legendary filmmaker and author, known for directing the films Hairspray and Cry-Baby, will bring his unusual sense of humor and holiday rant to The Kravis Center.

What: Sandi the Holiday Sand Tree

Where: Waterfront (West Palm Beach)

When: Starting on Dec. 5

Cost: Free admission

Description: Sandi the Holiday Sand Tree, standing 35-foot-tall, has spread over 600 tons of sand-spun cheer to locals and visitors for over eight years. It is the star of West Palm Beach’s weekly Holiday in Paradise celebration, which also features synchronized light shows, Sandi's Surf Shack, SnowieVille, musical performances, trivia games and much more.

What: The Wishing Tree

Where: Rosemary Square (West Palm Beach)

When: Starting on Nov. 30

Cost: Free admission

Description: New this year, the artists at Symmetry Labs created The Wishing Tree, a towering 32-foot-tall banyan tree, which by night, reveals a spectacular and sophisticated visual experience. A total of 100,000 individually addressable, full-color-spectrum LEDs create the light of its leaves, which turn a myriad of swirling colors, creating a captivating ever-changing light show. The algorithm is inspired by the behavior of South Florida’s weather systems.

What: Christmas Cheer by Jill and Rich Switzer

Where: Maltz Jupiter Theatre (Jupiter)

When: Monday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $35

Description: This outstanding, festive musical experience showcasing some of the most classic holiday songs will highlight the wonder, warmth and magic of the season. The show is broadcast live on Legends Radio – a station that plays standards from the Great American Songbook – and hosted by Florida musicians Jill and Rich Switzer, also hosts of The Morning Lounge with Jill and Rich.

What: Exhibition - Gilded Age Halls at The Flagler Museum

Where: Henry Morrison Flagler Museum (Palm Beach)

When: Thursday, Dec. 19 - Monday, Dec. 23

Cost: $15-$25

Description: The first floor of Whitehall, railroad baron Henry Flagler’s former residence, is decked with classic Gilded Age, era-appropriate decorations for a traditional American Christmas feel. The focal point is a stunning 16-foot-tall Christmas Tree in the Grand Hall, adorned with colored lights and traditional Gilded Age-style ornaments. The museum hosts evening tours featuring a reception with carolers, refreshments and holiday-themed activities. Guests are then led on a tour of Whitehall, one of Palm Beach’s quintessential cultural destinations.

What: A Very Jewish Christmas Concert

Where: Zinman Hall, Levis JCC (Boca Raton)

When: Wednesday, Dec. 25, 3 p.m.

Cost: $30-40

Description: The Klezmer Company Jazz Orchestra has a roster of accomplished jazz and classical musicians lead by founder Aaron Kula. The Orchestra re-imagines vintage music from various genres through improvisation. A Very Jewish Christmas Concert will infuse holiday cheer into a set of classics that will keep listeners entertained and singing along to these songs all through the New Year.

What: Kwanzaa Celebration

Where: Spady Cultural Heritage Museum (Delray Beach)

When: Saturday, Dec. 28 at 2:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Description: The museum will hold its annual Kwanzaa Celebration, a family-oriented event that celebrates African-American history and culture by connecting celebrants through food and music. At the celebration, youth assemble the Kwanzaa table while adults and elders assist youth in lighting the kinara candles as the seven principles are explained and discussed. After the ceremony, celebrants enjoy food and music together to honor and celebrate the values of African culture.

For more information on all of the holiday happenings and cultural experiences in The Palm Beaches, visit palmbeachculture.com/events.

