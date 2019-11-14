Senet and MeterSYS® Partner to Deliver Smart City Solutions and Advanced Water Metering Infrastructure (AMI) to Public Agencies

Collaboration Supports Increased Demand for LoRaWAN Technology to Modernize Utility and Local Government Infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- PORTSMOUTH, N.H. and RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senet, Inc. , a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms to enable global connectivity and the on-demand network build-out for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced a partnership with MeterSYS® , a trusted innovator of advanced smart city and metering technology solutions for public utilities. Collaboration between the two companies focuses on deploying LoRaWAN® enabled networks for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and IoT devices across the United States through the MeterSYS IoT service program SenthiSYS™.



Through this partnership, Senet and MeterSYS are providing utilities and local governments with IoT solutions for a broad range of municipal services including water distribution, sewer collection, storm and flood water management, solid waste management, parking controls, fleet management, public safety, energy conservation, and climate monitoring. Simplifying the purchasing and deployment processes, public agencies can now acquire comprehensive LoRaWAN network planning and installation services, IoT device testing, and the customized and centralized SenthiSYS™ device data management system™ (DDMS™) directly from MeterSYS.

“Providing end-to-end AMI and smart city IoT solutions through the Senet and MeterSYS partnership provides utilities and municipalities a single source to fully leverage infrastructure investments, boost efficiencies and accelerate sustainability efforts across a variety of public service operations,” said Andy Honeycutt, President and Chief Consulting Officer at MeterSYS. “Senet’s LoRaWAN network and flexible deployment options allow us to support the unique needs of our customers for automated meter reading and a broad range of smart city initiatives.”

Water metering is one of the fastest growing LoRaWAN market segments, with millions of meters being deployed globally today. As municipalities expand their initiatives to deliver city-wide IoT services, they are in a unique position to partner with utility companies to leverage the expansive and dense networks used for metering. Senet is advancing these engagements by offering new and unique operating paradigms that support application-centric LoRaWAN network deployment and revenue sharing opportunities for IoT ecosystem members based on the role they play in contributing to the network build-out.

“We are excited to be partnering with MeterSYS to deliver innovation to public utilities and municipalities, helping to provide cost-savings, the ability to generate new service revenues and improved customer satisfaction,” said Senet CEO Bruce Chatterley. “Forward-thinking cities have come to recognize that to realize the full value of IoT, they must deploy a secure and scalable network that supports multiple solutions and applications. Connecting municipalities with the robust networks deployed for water metering could mean a huge leap forward in the delivery of many connected city services.”

For more information on the offerings provided by Senet and MeterSYS, please visit www.senetco.com or www.metersys.com . To schedule a meeting with Senet at an upcoming event, please visit www.senetco.com/events .

About Senet, Inc.

Senet develops cloud-based software and services used by Network Operators, Application Developers and System Integrators for the on-demand deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) networks. In addition to industrial and commercial applications, Senet has designed smart meter networks for many municipal water utility districts across North America, representing millions of households. With a multi-year head start over competing Low Power Wide Area Network technologies, Senet offers technology in over eighty countries and owns and operates the largest publicly available LoRaWAN network in North America. Our disruptive go-to-market models and critical technical advantages have helped us become a leading connectivity provider with recognized expertise in building and operating global IoT networks. For additional information, visit www.senetco.com .

Senet Contact:

Betsey Rogers

BridgeView Marketing

603-821-0809

betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com

About MeterSYS

Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and within the Research Triangle, MeterSYS provides comprehensive evaluation, selection, and implementation services for advanced metering infrastructure serving public utilities and we are designers and developers of smart community IoT solutions on a singular network platform. We work each day to be a leading implementation resource for advanced metering and IoT technologies while maintaining our neutrality in the marketplace. Through our utility metering and IoT service platform, we provide our customers solutions that are truly “Beyond the Read™”. For more information about how we may help you strengthen your financial, operational, and customer service performance, please visit www.MeterSYS.com .

MeterSYS Contact:

Roger Brook

SenthiSYS™ Manager

MeterSYS

844-881-8685

Roger.Brook@metersys.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.