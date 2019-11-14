Water Now, Inc. Announces Five-Year Contract Agreement for Its Hydraspin Mobile HS5500 Unit

/EIN News/ -- Fort Worth, TX, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Water Now, Inc. (“Water Now” or the “Company”) (OTC: WTNW), a leading water purification solutions company, today announced that the Company, through its Hydraspin USA subsidiary, signed a five-year Exclusive Distributor Agreement (the “Agreement”) with a Texas-based oil producer (the “Distributor”) to become the exclusive distributor of Hydraspin products in certain Texas and New Mexico territories.



Under the Agreement, Hydraspin USA shall provide these products to the Distributor at no cost and will receive certain net revenues from the sale of hydrocarbons produced by the products. Hydraspin will share 7.5% of net revenues for the first 10 installed products and 15% of the net revenues for the eleventh product installed and all subsequent products installed with the Distributor.

In order for the Distributor to maintain the exclusivity granted in the agreement, it must deploy products in 25 new locations during each 12-month period following the effective date of November 12, 2019 and satisfy certain utilization oil recovery requirements. If the Agreement is extended beyond the initial term of five years, the number of customer locations to be secured to maintain exclusivity shall be increased to 50 per year.

The Company and the Distributor estimate that the first 25 products deployed will produce approximately $40 million in annualized gross revenues to Hydraspin.

For more information, please visit www.waternowinc.com .

