MasonryWorx Rebrands as Masonry Ontario

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasonryWorx, the association which represents the Ontario masonry industry, announced at its annual general meeting on Tuesday morning that the association will be changing its name to Masonry Ontario. The rebranding comes as the association works to expand its advocacy efforts with government and the public on behalf of the masonry industry in Ontario.



“The change to Masonry Ontario ensures that as an industry association we are better positioned to address the needs of our members in an evolving construction market,” said Masonry Ontario Executive Director Andrew Payne.

Masonry Ontario was created as MasonryWorx in 2003 by key players in the Ontario masonry industry and is intended to work on behalf of the industry to promote and align masonry with key stakeholders in the Ontario market.

“We are very excited to have announced the launch of Masonry Ontario today at our AGM,” said Masonry Ontario President of the Board Blake Palmer. “This launch signifies a fresh association which is positioned to better address the needs and challenges faced by the industry.”

The masonry industry in Ontario is responsible for nearly all of the masonry products manufactured in Canada. The sector supports more than 14,000 jobs and contributes 1.3 billion dollars annually to the province’s economy.

For more information please contact;

Conroy Murray

Masonry Ontario

905-282-0073

conroy@masonryworx.com



