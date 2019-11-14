Global Microbial Culture Market Outlook to 2024 - Chr. Hansen, DuPont, Koninklijke DSM, and Kerry Group are Dominating

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbial Culture Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microbial culture market is projected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the period of 2019-2024.



Key Highlights



Fermented foods have grown tremendously in recent years giving way to a profitable market of food culture. Probiotics and functional foods are the new trends in the market capturing the world across, from the US to developing regions. Functional dairy products have created a huge competition among microbial culture companies.

Microbial culture is also gaining attraction from the manufacturers due to the growing acceptance of the bio-preservation concept. Bio-preservation is an attractive alternative to chemical and physical preservation. Food fermentations offer excellent models for studying the basic principles and mechanisms of bio-preservation, and traditional fermentations may be valuable resources of new strains for bio-preservation.

Key Market Trends



Starter Cultures Remains the Major Driver of the Market



Consumption of fermented food has substantially increased in recent years, due to their valuable traits that extend well beyond shelf life, preservation, and sensory qualities. Fermented food production is mainly carried out using starter cultures for a precise and expectable fermentation. Lactic acid bacteria (LAB) and yeast are the highly studied starters applied in several fermented food production industries, such as dairy, meat, sourdough, vegetables, etc. Dairy cultures are the most prominent category of starter cultures. In China, India, and the rest of Asia, as well as the Middle East, the dairy culture markets are experiencing a boom in growth and innovation.



Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest Growing Market



Asia-Pacific remains the fastest-growing market for microbial cultures in 2018 owing to strong demand surge from developed countries such as China. The manufacturers are eyeing on this potential region and heavily investing to bring the latest innovations and increase production capacity in order to address the growing demand in the region. For instance, in 2017, the US-based ingredient manufacturer Dupont, expanded their Beijing based plant capacity by 115% to supplement the production of microbial food cultures.



Competitive Landscape



Global microbial food culture market is highly competitive and is dominated by several local and international players which leads in a fragmented and unorganised market at the global level. Major players in the market include Chr. Hansen A/S, DuPont, Koninklijke DSM, and Kerry Group among others. Major players are focusing on product innovation in the market to expand their presence, to enhance their brand portfolio, and to cater to various preferences of product manufacturers.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Starter Cultures

5.1.2 Adjunct & Aroma Cultures

5.1.3 Probiotics

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Bakery & Confectionery

5.2.2 Dairy

5.2.3 Fruits & Vegetables

5.2.4 Beverages

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Chr. Hansen

6.4.2 DuPont De Numors Inc.

6.4.3 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

6.4.4 Mediterranea Biotecnologie SRL

6.4.5 Himedia Laboratories

6.4.6 Ingredion Incorporated

6.4.7 Kerry Group

6.4.8 Givaudan S.A. (Naturex)



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wgi79k

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.