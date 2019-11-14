First Responders Children’s Foundation and CSX Award Scholarships for Children of First Responders

28 deserving children of first responders in need receive grants to help them follow their dreams of a post-secondary education

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF), a non-profit organization that supports the families of first responders who are permanently disabled, have died in the line of duty or are facing other financial hardships, has announced recipients of the first round of scholarships sponsored by CSX, a premier transportation company. On a mission to expand the organization’s reach and resources for children of first responders, FRCF partnered with CSX through the company’s Pride in Service initiative, which connects military, veterans, first responders and their families to the resources and support they need – when and where they need it.



The CSX Pride in Service Scholarships are designated to answer a specific need for first responder families due to tragic circumstances or financial hardships. A total of 28 scholarships have been awarded to students attending colleges and universities across the nation. Many of the students are pursuing careers that will allow them to give back to the community including nursing, psychology, biology, cyber security, forensic science and criminal justice.

“When tragedy strikes in service to our communities, the families of first responders are often left with significant financial burdens in addition to the emotional toll,” said Jillian Crane, president of FRCF. “In partnership with CSX, we are honored to provide critical support to help our heroes of tomorrow pursue their dreams of post-secondary education.”

“My dad was a first responder in the New York Police Department and despite injuries sustained through his heroic actions on September 11th, he still supports me and my three siblings who are all attending college at the same time. I cannot thank First Responders Children’s Foundation enough for the scholarships they awarded our family this year,” said Jack Kilgen, one of the four Kilgen family scholarship recipients from Blue Point, New York, pursuing their degrees. “Achieving my bachelor’s degree this spring will be a dream come true.”

FRCF’s partnership with CSX also includes emergency grants for first responder families in need, as well as industry grants for police stations, fire departments and other organizations for public safety education and child safety needs.

“We are proud to present these students with these well-deserved scholarships through our partnership with the First Responders Children’s Foundation,” said Bryan Tucker, vice president of corporate communications at CSX. “Through the CSX Pride in Service program, we are committed to supporting the families of the brave men and women who risk their lives in service of our communities.”

FRCF is accepting scholarship applications on a rolling basis. Children of first responders who are attending or plan to attend a post-secondary institution can learn more and apply at www.1strcf.org . Follow FRCF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @1strcf.

About First Responders Children’s Foundation

The First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) is committed to ensuring that the children of first responders receive the resources necessary to help them thrive. Understanding the sacrifice first responder families make to ensure our safety, FRCF provides strategic support through scholarships and grants while hosting family-friendly events to help establish support networks for first responder families nationwide.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).



