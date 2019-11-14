Atlas Nanotech Targets the World’s Largest Consumer Health Products Companies to License the FirstEver Nanotechnology Vitamin A (Retinol) Based Crystalline Eye Drop

/EIN News/ -- GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vía OTC PR WIRE – Costas, Inc. (OTC: CSSI) DBA/Atlas Nanotech, (the “Company”) is currently in discussions to license their proprietary nanotechnology vitamin a (retinol) based crystalline eye drops known under the trade name “NANO CLEAR A”, to the leading eye drop manufactures, by licensing Nano Clear A to existing top tier eye drop manufactures it will allow the product to be widely used at a rapid pace.



Atlas Nanotech’s business model is to develop and patent unique nanotechnology products. These unique proprietary products are then licensed to leading manufactures to enhance the performance of existing product offerings. The Company’s scientific team is confident in its ability to license existing products and continue to develop additional nanotechnology products that the company will license to some of the world’s leading biotechnology, pharmaceutical and consumer products manufacturers.

The Company is dedicated to offering their proprietary “NANO CLEAR A” to all industry leaders in the eyedrop and lubricants market. This approach will allow each licensee to brand and market this revolutionary nanotechnology to fit within their existing brands and product offerings. Industry leaders in the global eye drops and lubricants market include Novartis International AG (Alcon, Inc.), Akorn Consumer Health (Thera Tears), Johnson & Johnson (Visine), Pfizer, Similasan Corporation USA, Sager Pharma Kft., Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc., Allergan PLC. and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (Bausch & Lamb, Inc.) just to name a few. The Company is currently establishing communications with a number of industry leaders in this market.

The development to be known as “Nano Clear A” represents the culmination of research initiated by Dr. Aldo Oregon Miranda an ophthalmologist surgeon and member of the scientific advisory board of Atlas Nanotech, in collaboration with Professor David De La Mora Atlas’ chairman.

The global eye drops and lubricants market size was valued at $1.8 billion for 2018 and is projected to register substantial growth through 2025. The growth within this segment will be driven by the aging demographics across the globe and the prevalence of ophthalmic disorders worldwide. Management is confident with strategic licensees’ NANO CLEAR A will become the standard in the industry driving top line revenue at a rapid pace.

About COSTAS Inc. DBA Atlas Nanotech: Costas Inc. has been trading under the symbol CSSI since the year 2014. With the recent acquisition of the Guadalajara-based nano-medical firm Atlas Nanotech, it now enters the new dynamic market of nanotechnology development and manufacturing.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release and the statements of representatives of Costas, Inc. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements,” including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should, “believes,” “expects," "anticipates,” “estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results (including, without limitation, Costas’ ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact:

1-281-249-5125

+52 33 16055418

Atlasnanotech.com



