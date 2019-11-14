AmeraMex International Reports Revenue of $11.2 Million for the Nine-Month Period – a 44 Percent Increase

Shareholder Conference Call Thursday, November 14 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific

/EIN News/ -- CHICO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies , infrastructure construction , and forestry conservation , reported financial results for its third quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2019.



Statement of Operations for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

The company reported revenue of approximately $3.3 million, a 27 percent increase when compared to revenue of approximately $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Gross profit for the quarter was $1.2 million, or a gross profit margin of 35 percent, compared to gross profit of $.767 million, or a gross profit margin of 30 percent, for the third quarter of 2018.

The Company reported income from operations of $.806 for the quarter an increase of 80 percent when compared to income of $.446 million for the comparable 2018 quarter. Net income for the quarter was $.513 million, an increase of 87 percent when compared to net income of $.274 for the comparable 2018 quarter.

Statement of Operations for the Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2019

Revenue for the nine-month period increased 44 percent to approximately $11.2 million when compared to revenue of $7.7 million for the 2018 nine-month period.

Gross profit for the nine-month period was $2.4 million for the 2019 and the comparable 2018 period. The gross profit margin for the 2019 period was 21 percent, compared to gross profit margin of 31 percent for the 2018 nine-month period. Gross profit margins were reduced significantly during the nine-month period ending September 30, 2019 due to an increased percentage of new equipment sold in the second quarter of 2019.

The Company reported income from operations of $1.4 million for the period a decrease of 7 percent when compared to $1.5 for the 2018 period. Net income of approximately $.255 million, compared to net income of approximately $.741 million for the 2018 period. Income for the 2019 period was significantly affected by a one-time charge in the second quarter of $566,838 for the early extinguishment of debt.

Balance Sheet for the Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2019

Assets have increased $2.4 million over the nine-month period. Total liabilities for the period have increased $1.6 million, which includes a $6.6 million line of credit.

Conference Call

The shareholder conference call, chaired by AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre, is scheduled for Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time, 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call dial-in number for both U.S. and international callers is 1.201.689.8560. An audio replay of the call will be available from November 14, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time until November 28, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay is accessible by dialing 1.412.317.6671 and entering pin number 13696224. An audio version of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s website, www.ammx.net.

Financial Tables Follow



AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018

(UNAUDITED)

SEPTEMBER 30,

2019 DECEMBER 31,

2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 131,622 $ 197,752 Accounts Receivable, Net 614,772 631,805 Inventory 5,115,991 2,689,642 Other Current Assets 251,665 289,060 Total Current Assets 6,114,050 3,808,259 Property and Equipment, Net 1,002,205 988,552 Rental Equipment, Net 4,068,354 4,679,122 Other Assets 453,703 234,074 Total Noncurrent Assets 5,524,262 5,901,748 TOTAL ASSETS $ 11,638,312 $ 9,710,007 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 1,119,755 $ 1,309,032 Accrued Expenses 86,722 118,291 Notes Payable, Current Portion 30,000 296,618 Total Current Liabilities 1,236,477 1,723,941 Long-Term Liabilities Deferred Tax Liability 436,353 301,680 Notes Payable - Related Party 320,205 353,643 Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion 485,135 4,316,233 Line of Credit 6,665,048 774,456 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 7,906,741 5,746,012 TOTAL LIABILITIES 9,143,2018 7,469,953 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Stockholders' Equity Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized 753,415,879 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 753,416 753,416 Additional Paid-In Capital 20,781,087 20,785,924 Treasury Stock — (4,837 ) Accumulated Deficit (19,039,409 ) (19,294,449 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,495,094 2,240,054 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 11,638,312 $ 9,710,007



AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND 2018

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Three Months Nine Months Nine Months SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 REVENUES Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues $ 2,724,589 $ 1,949,258 $ 9,395,942 $ 5,717,992 Rentals and Leases 577,639 640,041 1,823,219 2,003,238 Total Revenues 3,302,228 2,589,299 11,219,161 7,721,230 COST OF REVENUES Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues 1,842,974 1,622,448 8,040,510 4,685,296 Rentals and Leases 241,975 199,716 713,698 654,467 Total Cost of Revenues 2,084,949 1,822,164 8,754,208 5,339,763 GROSS PROFIT 1,217,279 767,135 2,464,953 2,381,467 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling Expense 127,488 91,897 315,447 249,015 General and Administrative 283,513 229,393 780,881 603,047 Total Operating Expenses 411,001 321,290 1,096,328 852,062 Income From Operations 806,278 445,845 1,368,625 1,529,405 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest Expense (135,541 ) (193,740 ) (487,345 ) (614,257 ) Loss from Early Extinguishment of Debt — — (566,838 ) — Other Income 52,680 130,000 53,913 130,000 Total Other Income (Expense) (82,861 ) (63,740 ) (1,000,270 ) (484,257 ) INCOME BEFORE BENEFIT (PROVISION) for INCOME TAXES 723,417 382,105 368,355 1,045,148 BENEFIT (PROVISION) for INCOME TAXES (209,791 ) (107,968 ) (113,315 ) (303,566 ) NET INCOME $ 513,626 $ 274,137 $ 255,040 $ 741,582 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 753,415,879 753,415,879 753,415,879 753,415,879 Diluted 753,415,879 753,415,879 753,415,879 753,415,879 Earnings (loss) per Share Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.00 Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.00



AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND 2018

(UNAUDITED)

SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Income $ 255,040 $ 741,592 Adjustments to reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash provided by (Used In) Operating Activities: Depreciation and Amortization 893,508 779,661 Provision for Deferred Income Taxes 134,673 — Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt — — Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities: Accounts Receivable 17,033 (238,618 ) Inventory (2,374,099 ) 435,319 Other Current Assets (182,542 ) 5,350 Accounts Payable (189,278 ) (815,093 ) Accrued Expenses (31,569 ) 131,497 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES (1,477,234 ) 1,039,708 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payments for Property and Equipment (160,390 ) (411,921 ) Payments for Rental Equipment (135,699 ) (497,520 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (296,089 ) (909,441 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from Notes Payable 495,924 2,047,176 Payments on Notes Payable (5,051,589 ) (2,799,475 ) Payment on Note Payable - Related Party (33,438 ) (13,329 ) Net Proceeds Borrowing Under Lines of Credit 6,296,296 502,126 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 1,707,193 (263,502 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS (66,130 ) (133,235 ) Cash, beginning of period 197,752 553,625 Cash, end of period $ 131,622 $ 420,390 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash Paid for Interest $ 487,345 $ 614,257 Cash Paid for (Refund of) Income Taxes $ 113,315 $ 303,566

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements made in this news release that are not historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements often can be identified by the use of terms such as “may,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “approximate” or “continue,” or the negative thereof. We intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors for such statements. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Any forward-looking statements represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and important factors beyond our control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical results of operations and events and those presently anticipated or projected. We disclaim any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statement or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Investor and Media Relations

McCloud Communications, LLC

Marty Tullio, Managing Member

Office: 949.632.1900 or Marty@McCloudCommunications.com



