AIIR Consulting Expands Operations Team With A Boost In Account and Project Management

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, P.A., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIIR Consulting proudly announces the hiring of Terence Jones as Account Manager and Meghan Tobin as Project Manager.

Jones will drive the coordination of one-to-one coaching engagements, team effectiveness projects, and leadership development programs. Clients and staff will benefit from his passion for establishing and maintaining strong relationships along with his enjoyment of partnering with clients across various industries. Jones holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Cabrini University and an M.B.A from Villanova University.

Tobin will aid in elevating AIIR offerings by implementing frameworks and systems to deliver a seamless product to clients. Tobin joins AIIR after several years managing world-class executive education programs for the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. With a strong background in planning and executing complex, strategic programs for business leaders, she understands the importance of putting the client first to ensure their success throughout their learning journey. Tobin received her Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Pittsburgh.

“These additions to our team align with our purpose at AIIR - to improve people’s lives through change,” said Dr. Jonathan Kirschner, Founder and CEO of AIIR Consulting. “Each of them will support our clients in developing exceptional leaders and measuring industry-leading results.”

Both join a rapidly growing AIIR Consulting team with office locations that include Philadelphia, New York, and San Francisco. AIIR’s leadership is frequently sourced for thought leadership insights by Tier 1 outlets including Forbes, Ladders, and National Law Review.

More information about AIIR consulting is available at the company’s website at https://www.airconsulting.com

ABOUT AIIR CONSULTING

AIIR Consulting is a global business psychology consulting firm dedicated to building amazing leaders through executive coaching, leadership development, and team effectiveness. Founder and CEO Dr. Jonathan Kirschner pioneered The AIIR® Method, a four-phased process for creating sustained behavioral change through Assessment, Insight, Implementation, and Reinforcement. AIIR Consulting combines evidence-based techniques, proprietary tools, and innovative coaching technology to empower leaders to drive incredible business results. To learn more, visit www.aiirconsulting.com.

For more information, contact:

Robyn Garrett, Vice President, Marketing: rgarrett@aiirconsulting.com

Katherine O’Hara, Press Inquiries kohara@oharaproject.com

Attachment

Katherine O'Hara The O'Hara Project 973-975-0532 kohara@oharaproject.com



