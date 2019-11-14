No Borders Inc. (OTC: NBDR) Files Q3 Financials Early with Record Quarterly Revenue

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, AZ, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- No Borders Inc. (OTC: NBDR) (the “Company”) today announces it has filed its Condensed Unaudited Financial & Disclosure Statements with OTC Markets for the third quarter 2019, reporting its highest gross revenue since the Company’s merger in 2018. Achieving quarter-over-quarter revenue growth of 25.57%, the No Borders family of companies increased gross margin by 7.44% to 42.47% in Q3 2019 versus 35.03% in the previous quarter.



Committed to excellence in compliance and disclosure, No Borders is pleased to again complete and submit its quarterly filings early. The Company believes shareholder value is best served with consistent right action, and No Borders has built a powerful team of talented professionals who deliver those actions day in and day out.

In addition to another strong quarterly performance, the filings demonstrate that No Borders continues to deploy and invest in the brands, operations and technologies it believes are critical to maximizing and increasing shareholder value. Management continues to be cautious with shareholder value and dilution of the equity in the Company, demonstrated by the filing of its Regulation A with the SEC to raise capital while mitigating and minimizing negative dilutive impacts to the business and its shareholders.

No Borders has shown its ability to deliver results, generate traction for its family of brands, and deploy invested capital to achieve tangible results. The Company’s board of directors is confident that the Q3 filings show tactical utilization of essentially all currently-available capital, which is a key indicator that the Company is in a strong growth cycle and prepared to properly deploy additional capital to generate compounded shareholder value.

Cynthia Tanabe, COO, stated, “Clearly, this filing shows that the Company is deploying capital to its brands and businesses at almost a 100% rate. This is a strong indicator of how much faster and farther the NBDR brands can go with the addition of capital through the Company’s recent SEC filings.”

No Borders is proud to be a leader in clear, consistent, transparent operations and communications as a listed company on the OTC Market. The board of directors feels strongly about maintaining the Company’s early filing traditions while clearly demonstrating to stakeholders an ironclad commitment to internal brand growth across the family of NBDR Companies.

“It’s hard to describe how much work, time and effort go into these compliance pieces of an organization like ours. I am so proud of the work our legal and financial teams do so that we can keep our promises to shareholders and make sure we are always early! Thrilled to be reporting another record quarter of growth and impact here at No Borders, and I am so grateful for everyone who is a part of this journey,” said No Borders CEO and Chairman Joseph Snyder.

About No Borders Inc.

No Borders Inc. (OTC:NBDR) is a multifaceted corporation specializing in the acquisition, creation and scaling of commercial and consumer products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to reduce costs while increasing revenues and shareholder value through technological superiority across its portfolio of assets. The Company’s portfolio of subsidiaries includes but is not limited to:

No Borders Naturals Inc., a purveyor of health and wellness products for active consumers and their pets. (www.NoBordersNaturals.com)

No Borders Dental Resources Inc., a provider of equipment and supplies to medical and dental professionals across the U.S. through the trade name MediDent Supplies (www.MediDentSupplies.com).

No Borders Labs Inc., which provides leading-edge tech tools to NBDR internal companies while also offering consulting, architecture and software development services to external businesses looking to update their technology infrastructure for greater efficiency, security and transparency (www.NoBordersLabs.com).

No Borders is headquartered in Arizona with resources in the USA, South America, Asia and Europe. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.NBDR.co.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Joseph Snyder

Chief Executive Officer and Director

18716 E. Old Beau Trail

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

(760) 582-5115

Contact: contact@nbdr.co

Source: No Borders Inc. (NBDR)

OTC: NBDR

This press release may include certain statements that are forward-looking in nature and that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on No Borders, Inc., current expectations and projections regarding future events, which are based on currently available information. The forward-looking statements in this press release may also include statements relating to No Borders, Inc.'s anticipated new developments, business prospects, financial performance, strategies and similar matters. No Borders, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.



