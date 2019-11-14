Mobile Wallet & Payment Opportunities in the World Market, 2016-2019 & 2025F

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast across 45+ Market Segments in Mobile Commerce, International Remittance, P2P transfer, Bill Payment, Retail Spend, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, and Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global mobile payment industry is expected to record a CAGR of 14% to reach US$ 51,517 billion by 2025. The mobile wallet payment segment in value terms is expected to increase at a CAGR of 14% during 2018-2025.



Report Description



Mobile payment is emerging as fastest growing sector across developed and emerging economies. More importantly, it is disrupting a range of payment avenues across both B2B and retail payment. Mobile remittance has recorded strong growth in recent quarters across key markets in domestic as well as international P2P transfer.



Mobile wallet companies are aggressively venturing into investment and segments to create new revenue streams. Proximity payment is one of the key focus areas for mobile wallet companies, targeting high volume, low margin segment. Also, mobile payment is fundamentally reshaping loyalty programs. Consequently, over the next eight quarters, the author expects increased rate of innovation.



This is a bundled offering, combining 15 countries. This report provides a comprehensive view on mobile payment/mobile wallet market size and growth dynamics, industry dynamics, retail spending, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape globally. The report focuses on data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.



It details growth dynamics in 45+ market segments (600+ KPIs) per country across mobile commerce, mobile P2P transfer (domestic and international remittance), mobile lending, and a range of other payment avenues.



Report Scope



This report provides in-depth market opportunity analysis and growth dynamics of mobile payment industry. Below is a summary of key market segments:



Market Size and Forecast



Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast across 45+ markets segments on three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.



Market Share of Key Mobile Wallet Companies



Provides market share by key players in value terms.



Market Share by Mobile Payment Technology



Provides market share by key mobile payment technologies:

SMS/USSD

NFC

Code Based

Web Based

Mobile Proximity Payment Market Size and Forecast



Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast by mobile proximity payment.



Mobile Wallet Usage Analysis by Consumer Profile: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key mobile payment KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level in both value and volume terms.



Retail Spend Analysis through Mobile Wallet: Breaks down retail spend across 10 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of spend through mobile wallet. Retail spend categories tracked include food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books/music/video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services



Mobile Retail Shopping Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025)



Market opportunity and growth dynamics in retail shopping by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across following segments

In-Store Retail

Online Retail

- Domestic Online Retail

- International Online Retail

Mobile Travel Booking Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025)



Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across following mobile travel booking segments

Offline Travel Booking

Online Travel Bookings

- Online Flight Bookings

- Online Bus & Train Bookings

- Online Hotel Bookings

Online Domestic Travel Bookings

- Online Domestic Flight Bookings

- Online Domestic Bus & Train Bookings

- Online Domestic Hotel Bookings

Online International Travel Bookings

- Online International Flight Bookings

- Online International Bus & Train Bookings

- Online International Hotel Bookings

Spend During Travel

Transit & Toll - Metro & Cabs Bookings

Mobile Domestic and International Remittance Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025)



Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across the following domestic and international remittance segments

Domestic Remittance (P2P)

- Intra City P2P

- Inter State P2P

International Remittance

- Outbound Remittance

- Inbound Remittance

Mobile Recharge, Bill Payment, and Other Payment Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025)



Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across the following mobile recharge and bill payment segments

Insurance Payments

Fuel Bills

Healthcare and Wellness Bills

Rental Payment

Mobile Recharge/Payment

DTH Recharge/Payment

Broadband/Data Cards Recharge/Payment

Landline Recharge/Payment

Credit Cards Payment

Mobile Financial Services Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025)



Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across the following financial services segments

Investment Payment

P2P Lending

Charity and Crowd Funding

Social Gifting

Fee

Person to Government (P2G) Payment

Countries Covered

Australia

Brazil

China

India

Indonesia

Kenya

Malaysia

Mexico

Nigeria

Philippines

South Africa

Thailand

United Arab Emirates

United States

United Kingdom

Reason to Buy

In-depth Understanding of Mobile Payment Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2016-2025).

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate mobile payment/mobile wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the mobile payment industry.

Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour. Get detailed insights into retail spend through mobile wallet.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8kceun

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.