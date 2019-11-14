India Mobile Wallet & Payment Market Report 2019: Market Size & Forecast Across 45+ Market Segments & 600 KPIs (2016-2025)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast across 45+ Market Segments in Mobile Commerce, International Remittance, P2P transfer, Bill Payment, Retail Spend, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, and Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mobile payment industry in India is expected to record a CAGR of 22% to reach US$ 1,259,449.2 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment segment in value terms increased at a CAGR of 21.8% during 2018-2025.



Digital payment, especially through mobile devices, have been posting strong growth in India. This has been driven by policy reforms to drive digitization and financial inclusion; demonetization initiative; and innovative solutions from well-funded mobile wallet players.



Both proximity and non-proximity payments have witnessed strong growth in the Indian mobile payment industry, making it one of the fastest growing markets globally. India is the second largest market for mobile payments in the world, with a subscriber base of more than one billion. Improved mobile broadband with low tariffs, and affordable smartphone prices have played a crucial role in driving growth of mobile payment industry.



Back in 2016, demonetisation of currency can be considered as the biggest out of many other major contributors toward the country-wide adoption of mobile payment system in India. In 2017, the Indian government approved interoperability of mobile wallets and this increased competitiveness and rate of innovation in the mobile wallet ecosystem.



This report provides a comprehensive view on mobile payment/mobile wallet market size and growth dynamics, industry dynamics, retail spending, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in India. The report focuses on data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.



It details growth dynamics in 45+ market segments (600+ KPIs) across mobile commerce, mobile P2P transfer (domestic and international remittance), mobile lending, and a range of other payment avenues in India.



Report Scope



This report provides in-depth market opportunity analysis and growth dynamics of mobile payment industry in India. Below is a summary of key market segments:



Market Size and Forecast



Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast across 45+ markets segments on three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.



India Market Share of Key Mobile Wallet Companies



Provides market share by key players in value terms.



India Market Share by Mobile Payment Technology



Provides market share by key mobile payment technologies:

SMS/USSD

NFC

Code Based

Web Based

India Mobile Proximity Payment Market Size and Forecast



Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast by mobile proximity payment.



Mobile Wallet Usage Analysis by Consumer Profile: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key mobile payment KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level in both value and volume terms.



Retail Spend Analysis through Mobile Wallet: Breaks down retail spend across 10 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of spend through mobile wallet. Retail spend categories tracked include food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books/music/video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services



India Mobile Retail Shopping Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025)



Market opportunity and growth dynamics in retail shopping by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across following segments in India

In-Store Retail

Online Retail

- Domestic Online Retail

- International Online Retail

India Mobile Travel Booking Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025)



Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across following mobile travel booking segments in India

Offline Travel Booking

Online Travel Bookings

- Online Flight Bookings

- Online Bus & Train Bookings

- Online Hotel Bookings

Online Domestic Travel Bookings

- Online Domestic Flight Bookings

- Online Domestic Bus & Train Bookings

- Online Domestic Hotel Bookings

Online International Travel Bookings

- Online International Flight Bookings

- Online International Bus & Train Bookings

- Online International Hotel Bookings

Spend During Travel

Transit & Toll - Metro & Cabs Bookings

India Mobile Domestic and International Remittance Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025)



Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across the following domestic and international remittance segments in India

Domestic Remittance (P2P)

- Intra City P2P

- Inter State P2P

International Remittance

- Outbound Remittance

- Inbound Remittance

India Mobile Recharge, Bill Payment, and Other Payment Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025)



Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across the following mobile recharge and bill payment segments in India

Insurance Payments

Fuel Bills

Healthcare and Wellness Bills

Rental Payment

Mobile Recharge/Payment

DTH Recharge/Payment

Broadband/Data Cards Recharge/Payment

Landline Recharge/Payment

Credit Cards Payment

India Mobile Financial Services Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025)



Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across the following financial services segments in India

Investment Payment

P2P Lending

Charity and Crowd Funding

Social Gifting

Fee

Person to Government (P2G) Payment

Reason to Buy

In-depth Understanding of Mobile Payment Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2016-2025) in India.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate mobile payment/mobile wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the mobile payment industry.

Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour. Get detailed insights into retail spend through mobile wallet in India.

Companies Mentioned



PayTM

PayUMoney

Freecharge

MobiKwik

BHIM UPI

Google Tez

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yiu4h0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.