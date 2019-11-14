Outlook on the Global Small Hydropower Market, 2019-2024 - Low-Interest Loans, Grants, Renewable Purchase Obligations & Feeding Tariffs are Driving the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Hydropower Market by Capacity (Up to 1 MW, 1-10 MW), Type (Micro Hydropower, Mini Hydropower), Components (Electromechanical Equipment, Electric infrastructure, Civil Works), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The small hydropower market is estimated to be USD 2.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.



The global small hydropower market is dominated by a few major players that have an extensive global and regional presence. The leading players in the small hydropower market are Voith (Germany), ANDRITZ (Austria), GE Renewable Energy (France), Toshiba (Japan), Siemens (Germany), BHEL (India), Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon (UK), and Flovel (India).



The growing investments in small hydropower projects to increase rural electrification in developing countries is expected to drive the demand for small hydropower. Moreover, the financial incentives and assistance in the form of low-interest loans, grants, renewable purchase obligations, and feeding tariffs, would further aid the growth of this market. The unstable supply as the energy generated depends on seasonal highs and lows is a restraint for the growth of the small hydropower market.



The 1-10 MW segment is expected to dominate the small hydropower market in 2019



The 1-10 MW segment is expected to dominate the small hydropower market in 2019 owing to the small hydropower installations in various countries across the globe. This higher share of 1-10 MW plants can be attributed to the small-scale decentralized projects being deployed in developing nations, especially in the Asia Pacific, for rural electrification. Asia Pacific dominated the 1-10 MW segment of the small hydropower market. China, Vietnam, and India are the account for the significant share of the small hydropower installations in this region. The demand for small hydropower is driven by increasing investments for rural electrification in these countries.



The small hydropower, civil works segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period



The civil works segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the small hydropower market, by component, from 2019 to 2024. Civil works account for the significant share of project costs in all small hydropower projects. Small hydropower plants generally do not require the construction of dams, reservoirs, or any kind of storage structure as most plants are runoff run-of-river plants. But, to properly guide the water on to turbines and to increase the water head, civil structures such as weirs are constructed. These simple civil structures are cheaper than those in large hydropower plants, but they constitute a large share of the total project cost in small hydropower plants.



The Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global small hydropower market in terms of market size



The Asia Pacific is currently the largest small hydropower market, followed by Europe and North America. China, Vietnam, and India are the world's fastest-growing economies, contributing largely to the Asia Pacific market. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the investments in rural electrification and off-grid energy generation.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Segmentation

4.2.1. By Type

4.2.2. By Component

4.2.3. By Capacity

4.2.4. By Region

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.4. Challenges



5 Global Small Hydropower Market, By Type

(USD Million - 2017, 2018, 2019-E, 2024-P)

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Mini Hydropower

5.3. Micro Hydropower



6 Global Small Hydropower Market, By Capacity

(USD Million - 2017, 2018, 2019-E, 2024-P)

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Up to 1 Mw

6.3. 1-10 Mw



7 Global Small Hydropower Market, By Component

(USD Million - 2017, 2018, 2019-E, 2024-P)

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Electromechanical Equipment

7.3. Electric Infrastructure

7.4. Civil Works

7.5. Other



8 Global Small Hydropower Market, By Region

(USD Million - 2017, 2018, 2019-E, 2024-P)

8.1. North America

8.1.1. By Type

8.1.2. By Component

8.1.3. By Capacity

8.1.4. By Country

8.1.4.1. US

8.1.4.1.1. By Component

8.1.4.1.2. By Capacity

8.1.4.2. Canada

8.1.4.3. Mexico

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Component

8.2.3. By Capacity

8.2.4. By Country

8.2.4.1. Germany

8.2.4.1.1. By Component

8.2.4.1.2. By Capacity

8.2.4.2. UK

8.2.4.3. France

8.2.4.4. Italy

8.2.4.5. Spain

8.2.4.6. Rest of Europe

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.3.1. By Type

8.3.2. By Component

8.3.3. By Capacity

8.3.4. By Country

8.3.4.1. China

8.3.4.1.1. By Component

8.3.4.1.2. By Capacity

8.3.4.2. Australia

8.3.4.3. India

8.3.4.4. Japan

8.3.4.5. Thailand

8.3.4.6. Indonesia

8.3.4.7. Malaysia

8.3.4.8. the Philippines

8.3.4.9. Vietnam

8.4. South America

8.4.1. By Type

8.4.2. By Component

8.4.3. By Capacity

8.4.4. By Country

8.4.4.1. Brazil

8.4.4.1.1. By Component

8.4.4.1.2. By Capacity

8.4.4.2. Argentina

8.4.4.3. Venezeula

8.4.4.4. Chile

8.4.4.5. Colombia

8.4.4.6. Peru

8.4.4.7. Bolivia

8.4.4.8. Ecuador

8.5. Rest of the World

8.5.1. By Type

8.5.2. By Component

8.5.3. By Capacity

8.5.4. By Region

8.5.4.1. Middle East

8.5.4.2. Africa



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1. Overview

9.2. Competitive Landscape

9.3. Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.3.1. Terminology/Nomenclature

9.3.1.1. Visionary Leaders

9.3.1.2. Dynamic Differentiators

9.3.1.3. Emerging Companies

9.3.1.4. Innovators

9.3.2. Strength of Product Portfolio

9.3.3. Business Strategy Excellence

9.4. Market Share Analysis/Ranking of Key Players, 2018

9.5. Competitive Scenario

9.5.1. New Product Launches

9.5.2. Mergers & Acquisitions



10 Company Profiles

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Voith

10.2.1. Business Overview

10.2.1.1. Segments Overview

10.2.1.2. Geographic Reach

10.2.1.3. Manufacturing Bases and Sales Offices Overview

10.2.1.4. Top Competitors

10.2.2. Products & Services

10.3. Andritz

10.4. GE Renewable Energy

10.5. Siemens

10.6. Toshiba

10.7. BHEL

10.8. SNC-Lavalin

10.9. HNAC Technology

10.10. Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon

10.11. Mavel

10.12. HM Hydro

10.13. GANZ EEM

10.14. Kolektor Turboinstitut

10.15. Canyon Hydro

10.16. CKD Blansko

10.17. Canadian Hydro Components

10.18. ATB Riva Calzoni

10.19. Flovel

10.20. B Fouress

10.21. Global Hydro



