Wawa Announces Plans for 2020 Maryland Expansion at Newest City of Baltimore Store Ground Breaking, Reveals Specifics About 50th Anniversary Celebration in Maryland

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of Wawa’s continued commitment in Maryland, Wawa revealed updates on upcoming expansion plans throughout the state at a special groundbreaking ceremony for its newest store in Baltimore located at 4901 Boston St., Baltimore, MD 21224. The groundbreaking ceremony kicks off Wawa’s exciting future of growth in Maryland as it approaches its 50th anniversary serving the state in 2020.



In updates shared at the ground breaking, Wawa announced plans to open five new stores across Maryland in 2020 with groundbreakings in new areas across the state. Over the next five years, Wawa also plans to open another 10 to 15 new stores across Maryland. In 2020, Wawa will also mark its 50th anniversary in serving Maryland communities by celebrating the incredible connections, friends and partners Wawa has made over the past 50 years in the state, along with a renewed commitment to expanding to reach more places and fulfill more lives.

“We’re thrilled to be gearing up for our 50th anniversary in the state of Maryland, and our Baltimore groundbreaking ceremony and Maryland Special Olympics partnership announcement showcases how much we value our half-century spent serving customers across Maryland,” said Adam Schall, Sr. Director of Store Operations for Wawa. “We look forward to opening a new store in Baltimore soon and can’t wait to keep connecting with new and old friends who will soon become the foundations of our stores. And, we can’t wait to open even more doors across the State of Maryland very soon!”

At the ground breaking, Wawa also announced a new partnership with Maryland Special Olympics for 2020 as presenting sponsor for the Summer Games. The Wawa Foundation will provide a grant to cover the registration fees of athletes from throughout the State of Maryland to take part in the 2020 Summer Games of the Maryland Special Olympics.

“For many years, Wawa has partnered with the Maryland Special Olympics to highlight the wonderful athletes and honor the heroes who have and continue to change the game,” said Schall. “We are excited to continue providing support for this important organization and the role it plays in inspiring athletes and providing life-changing opportunities.”

50th Wawaversary in Maryland

To mark its 50th anniversary of serving Maryland, Wawa is planning a variety of exciting in-store and community elements for customers and associates to take part in celebrating this milestone year. There will be special displays of colorful and visual signage to represent and celebrate Wawa serving Maryland for 50 years. In addition, 2020 will be a year of significant growth plans in the state, including one new store in the City of Baltimore and five more new stores set to open in 2020, with groundbreakings in new areas across the state. Over the next 5 years, Wawa plans to open another 10 to 15 new stores across Maryland.

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. A chain of more than 870 convenience retail stores (over 600 offering fuel), Wawa stores are in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. In 2018, Wawa was recognized in Forbes as one of The Best Employers for New Grads and one of The Best Employers for Women, and as the Top-Rated Workplace for Veterans by Indeed. In 2019, Wawa was designated by Forbes as a Best Employer for Diversity.

