INSO Lands Agreement to Assist Alaska Cannabis Company With Aggressive Expansion Program

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDUSTRY SOURCE CONSULTING, INC. (OTC Pink: INSO) announced today that the Company has entered into an exclusive Agreement to provide various services related to expanding the business and the brand of The Turnagain Herb Company (THCo), currently located in Anchorage, AK. THCo’s expansion includes relocating its Anchorage manufacturing facility and building a retail facility in nearby Girdwood. In addition, INSO is assisting THCo in negotiations to acquire an existing and operating licensed cultivation facility and retail outlet.

The initial services INSO will provide include funding, real estate, management, and both wholesale and retail employee training. The initial term of the Agreement is three years.

INSO is a legal cannabis and hemp industry consulting firm with over 100 years of combined experience in the US and Canada cannabis and hemp industries. The Company helps legal cannabis and hemp companies reach success faster and more efficiently by providing expert consultants in every discipline.

For more information about the Company and its products and services, please visit our website at insoconsulting.com.

DATASOURCE: Industry Source Consulting, Inc.

CONTACT: Industry Source Consulting, Inc. info@insoconsulting.com insoconsulting.com PH: 833-INSONOW











