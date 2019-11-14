Conference on bee health: how research can contribute to risk assessment
EFSA is co-hosting with the French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety (ANSES) a scientific conference on bee health focusing on the role of research in supporting risk assessment.
The conference, which takes place in Paris on 9 December, is aimed at a broad audience including beekeepers, research scientists, public decision-makers, and representatives of industry and consumer bodies. Topics for discussion include:
- Methodologies for the risk assessment and approval of plant protection products in the EU.
- Monitoring programmes to assess bee health.
- Modelling to support holistic risk assessments of bee health.
The day will finish with a roundtable discussion on “Sustainable beekeeping and agriculture: the need for alternative treatment methods and closer collaboration between bee-keepers and farmers”.
More information and registration details here.
