Conference on bee health: how research can contribute to risk assessment

EFSA is co-hosting with the French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety (ANSES) a scientific conference on bee health focusing on the role of research in supporting risk assessment.

The conference, which takes place in Paris on 9 December, is aimed at a broad audience including beekeepers, research scientists, public decision-makers, and representatives of industry and consumer bodies. Topics for discussion include:

Methodologies for the risk assessment and approval of plant protection products in the EU.

Monitoring programmes to assess bee health.

Modelling to support holistic risk assessments of bee health.

The day will finish with a roundtable discussion on “Sustainable beekeeping and agriculture: the need for alternative treatment methods and closer collaboration between bee-keepers and farmers”.

