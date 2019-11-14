Fertility Services Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2019 to 2026

Continuous drop of fertility rates, delay of pregnancies in women, and technological developments related to fertility treatments are the factors that drive the global fertility services market. Based on cycle type, the IVF with ICSI segment contributed the largest share in 2018. Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2018. Based on end user, the fresh non-donor segment held the lion’s share in the market in 2018

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “ Fertility Services Market by Procedure (IVF with ICSI, IUI, IVF without ICSI, Surrogacy, and Others) and Service (Fresh Non-donor, Frozen Non-donor, Egg & Embryo Banking, Fresh Donor, and Frozen Donor): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026” According to the report, published by Allied Market Research, the global fertility services market garnered $13.65 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $27.15 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of drivers & opportunities, market size & forecasts, key winning strategies, competitive landscape, and changing market dynamics.

Request Report Sample at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4557

The continuous drop in fertility rates, delay of pregnancies in women, and technological developments related to fertility treatments are the factors that drive the global fertility services market. Whereas, lack of effective reimbursement policies and high costs of treatment of ARTs in developing nations impede the growth of the market. On the other hand, the rise in fertility tourism would provide lucrative opportunities to the market.

Based on cycle type, the IVF with ICSI segment contributed the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, this segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on end-user, the fresh non-donor segment held the lion’s share in the market in 2018, accounting for more than half of the total market share, and will maintain its dominant position in terms of revenue throughout the study period. On the other hand, the egg & embryo banking segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 11.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and will maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Furthermore, the region is expected to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 10.8% from 2019 to 2026.﻿

Do Purchase Enquiry at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4557





Leading market players analyzed in the research include

Care Fertility Group

The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp

Carolinas Fertility Institute

Medicover Group, Genea Limited

Xytex Cryo International

Monash IVF Group

Progyny Inc





Related Report

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketresearcht



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.