MTBC Announces Launch of New Automated Release of Information Platform

/EIN News/ -- SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced the launch of its new proprietary platform designed to automate its release of information service, named MTBC ROI.



“MTBC ROI meets an existing need in the market and adds value to our integrated solution,” said Al Nardi, VP Strategic Initiatives. He continued, “MTBC ROI was a component of our signing earlier this week of a leading orthopedic group and it we expect it to continue to play a role in our growth as we move forward. Likewise, our new automation makes cross-selling this solution to our existing revenue cycle management and group purchasing organization clients an even more exciting opportunity.“

“With this product launch, we have automated a process flow that was previously entirely manual, including the intake of requests, payment processing, request tracking, and the secure delivery of records to requestors,” said Adeel Sarwar, MTBC CTO. He continued, “This has allowed us to significantly streamline our solution, increasing its value both to MTBC and its clients.”

MTBC added the request of information service to its offering in Q2 2019, through its acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Etransmedia, Inc. This service, through which MTBC receives, validates, and processes third-party requests for records that reside in its clients’ electronic healthcare records systems, is a compliment to its revenue cycle management solution, group purchasing organization, and healthcare IT offerings. MTBC ROI is available to clients leveraging MTBC’s proprietary talkEHR, as well as those utilizing third-party EHR systems.

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com . To view MTBC's latest investor presentation, read recent articles, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.mtbc.com/events .

