Thursby Sub Rosa v5 Gives U.S. Armed Forces, Federal Agencies, and Commercial Customers Highly Secure Mobile Access to Mission-Critical Information

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) today announced the launch of Thursby Software Systems Sub Rosa v5, providing strengthened mobile security for the U.S. armed forces, federal agencies, and commercial customers. The latest version of the Sub Rosa suite of apps is available on Apple® iOS and Android™ mobile devices. Identiv’s free app upgrade now gives users the ability to sign, encrypt, and decrypt emails on Outlook 2013, 2016, and Outlook Web Access (OWA365) servers, and includes general bug fixes and minor feature updates.



“The entire U.S. Air Force is already using OWA365, and the Navy is beginning to migrate users to OWA 2013,” said Steve Dunlap, President of Thursby. “We developed the latest version of Sub Rosa in order to support the ever-evolving needs of the U.S. armed forces, providing the most secure government-grade mobile experience available on the market today.”

The Thursby Sub Rosa suite of apps supports strong, two-factor authentication on iOS and Android mobile devices with a Common Access Card (CAC), Personal Identification Verification (PIV), or derived credential, such as Purebred. Although the app is compatible with most Mobile Device Managers (MDMs), Sub Rosa has been designed so that it leaves zero data at rest on the personal device, ensuring it’s secure enough to use as a standalone app. In fact, the apps in the Sub Rosa suite are the only mobile browsers available that allow you to access the Defense Travel System (DTS) on a personal mobile device.

The Sub Rosa suite of apps also provides full access to OWA calendar, allowing you to view, create, and respond to calendar events. Sub Rosa is FIPS 140-2 validated and approved under Defense Information Systems Agency’s (DISA) Department of Defense (DoD) Mobile App Store. Third-party vendors interested in adding multi-factor authentication to their applications can utilize the Thursby royalty-free software development kit (SDK), PKard Toolkit, which smoothly coordinates authentication of credentials through Sub Rosa.

“Thursby’s Sub Rosa suite of mobile apps for CAC, PIV, and derived credentials have over 200,000 users and have enabled bring your own device (BYOD) movements within the U.S. Air Force, Navy, and just about every non-armed service and federal agency,” added Mr. Dunlap. “The Navy Reserves have committed to BYOD deployment by purchasing PKard Readers and licenses for their own customized version of Sub Rosa, Ready-2-Serve (R2S), for all of their Reservists. Such implementations have given users the ability to deliver and receive digital information and access essential services anytime, anywhere, and on any device. Users can mobilize at a moment’s notice and now have the ability to stay connected while staying secure.”

Sub Rosa v5 is available today to download for iOS or download for Android . For more information on the Sub Rosa suite of apps and Identiv’s complete portfolio of Thursby mobile security solutions, call +1 817-478-5070, email sales@thursby.com , or visit identiv.com/products/mobile-security .

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv’s products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail and transportation sectors rely on Identiv’s access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com .

