Artelo Biosciences to Present at the Annual Investival Showcase in London

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics that modulate the endocannabinoid system, today announced that it will be presenting at the Annual Investival Showcase to be held on November 19, 2019 at the Waldorf Hilton Hotel in London, England.



Gregory D. Gorgas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artelo Biosciences, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, November 19th at 11:30 a.m., GMT, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

LSX’s Investival Showcase continues its exclusive partnership with global investment bank Jefferies, with the showcase co-located with the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference. It offers the opportunity for a greater proportion of private and smaller cap public companies to be a part of the biggest week in European life sciences investment. The showcase provides the opportunity to pitch, profile and connect with investment partners brought together in London by both LSX, and Jefferies.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is rapidly advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the Company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio .

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: ARTL@crescendo-ir.com



