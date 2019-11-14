Inspire Welcomes Marketing Trailblazer David H. Dancer as Chief Marketing Officer

Former MedMen CMO hired to lead Inspire’s marketing strategy to harness rapid company growth

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire, one of the fastest-growing clean technology companies in the U.S., announced today the appointment of David H. Dancer as Chief Marketing Officer. The former CMO of MedMen and Teleflora will apply his industry-defining vision, expertise in scaling modern consumer services and passion for world-positive products, to support Inspire’s disruption of the energy industry through its distinctive clean energy and smart home service, empowering consumers to fight climate change.



Reporting to CEO and founder, Patrick Maloney, Dancer will help harness Inspire’s skyrocketing growth as the company scales its unique consumer-driven platform across the United States. Just last month, Inspire announced its entry into the Washington D.C. market, through a partnership with Lime. Inspire enables Lime to reduce the carbon footprint of its scooter operations while adopting clean energy to power the homes of Lime Juicers.

“I was immediately drawn to Patrick and Inspire’s mission,” said Dancer. “Patrick built Inspire to align the company’s mission and profitability with its customers and the planet. I’m passionate about understanding consumers and connecting with them to deliver authentic, meaningful experiences that create a more positive world. I’m looking forward to partner with Patrick and the Inspire team to help more people live sustainable lifestyles through clean energy empowered by technology.”

Dancer is a recognized innovator in marketing, branding, and customer experience. Most recently, he held the CMO position at MedMen where his ambitious strategy helped distinguish the company as the leading brand in the emerging cannabis industry. While there, he was recognized by Forbes as one of the 50 marketers redefining the CMO role and received the prestigious Cannes award for their “New Normal” campaign, which helped redefine the cannabis category. He also held marketing leadership positions at some of the world’s top companies, including American Express, Visa, and Charles Schwab.

“David’s accomplishments speak for themselves, and as we continue our growth to provide consumers an unprecedented clean energy experience powered by technology, this couldn’t be a better time to bring in someone with his expertise,” said Maloney. “I look forward to collaborating with David in bringing to life the amazing stories centered around the powerful impact our customers make in fighting climate change, by choosing clean energy and taking control of their smart home.”

Dancer’s hiring comes on the heels of Inspire’s recognition by the Forbes Great Place to Work for the third year in a row. “We are honored to receive this recognition as we’re committed to providing an environment that enhances our team. We’re committed to investing in people who align with our mission to accelerate consumer adoption of clean energy,” Maloney said.

About Inspire

Launched in 2014, Inspire's mission is to create a brighter energy future by delivering the world’s first consumer-focused clean energy platform for the energy-efficient smart home. Inspire identified the opportunity to make a significant impact to combat the effects of climate change at the consumer level – replacing dirty energy with clean energy in the home. Inspire combines software, hardware, and connected services to deliver scalable impact and improve efficiency in the fight against climate change. A Certified B-Corp, Inspire products are available in select areas across the U.S. via helloinspire.com. The company is privately held, with offices in Santa Monica, CA and Philadelphia, PA.

