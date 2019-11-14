Domo Announces Timing of its Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced that results for its third quarter fiscal 2020 (ended October 31, 2019) will be released on Thursday, December 5, 2019, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 3:00 p.m. (MT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.



A live webcast of the event will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at http://www.domo.com/ir . A live dial-in is available domestically at (877) 491-5762 and internationally at (763) 416-6939, with conference ID#3483388. A replay will be available at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 following the completion of the conference call until midnight (ET) December 19, 2019.

About Domo

Domo’s mission is to be the operating system for business, digitally connecting all your people, your data and your systems, empowering them to collaborate better, make better decisions and be more efficient, right from their phones. Domo works with many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information about Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), visit www.domo.com . You can also follow Domo on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Domo Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information

Domo investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other issues through a variety of means, including Domo’s website, press releases, SEC filings, blogs and social media, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. We intend to use the Domo Facebook page , the Domo LinkedIn page , the Domo blog , the @Domotalk Twitter account and the @JoshJames Twitter account as a means of disclosing information about the Company and its services and for complying with the disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, we encourage investors and others to monitor these social media channels in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described here may be updated from time to time as listed on our investor relations webpage.

