Medici Ventures Joins Sovrin Alliance to Promote the Advancement of Self-Sovereign Identity 

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medici Ventures , the wholly-owned blockchain accelerator of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), has joined the Sovrin Alliance to support the infrastructure of the Sovrin Network and promote self-sovereign identity (SSI) for all. The Sovrin Alliance is a function of the Sovrin Foundation , which is an independent organization focused on the advancement of self-sovereign identity supporting the governance of the Sovrin Network technology platform.



The Sovrin Alliance brings together a community of developers, enterprises, business and government leaders, NGOs, Sovrin Foundation staff, and volunteers to serve the needs of identity holders everywhere. As a member of the Sovrin Alliance, Medici Ventures receives valuable access to self-sovereign identity expertise, including education and trainings, access to developers and other resources, and networking opportunities.

“Medici Ventures is proud to be a member of the Sovrin Alliance because we believe self-sovereign identity and the ability for individuals and organizations to exercise control over their digital footprint is the next killer app on blockchain and the work the Sovrin Foundation is doing is truly meaningful,” said Joel Weight, Medici Ventures COO. “The Sovrin Alliance membership and the wide variety of benefits it offers will help us develop and promote the thread that can connect our keiretsu companies internally and externally.”

“We are grateful to have Medici Ventures support the Sovrin Foundation and its mission by becoming a member of the Sovrin Alliance,” said Heather Dahl, Executive Director & CEO of the Sovrin Foundation. “They are committed to leading development on the Sovrin Network, working to promote the global adoption of SSI, and believe that digital identity should be available to all. And as members of the Sovrin Alliance, they are committed to building that future with us.”

The Sovrin Network and Sovrin Foundation were spun out of Evernym as a nonprofit organization in 2016. Evernym is a recent addition to the Medici Ventures keiretsu that uses blockchain technology to facilitate the development of self-sovereign identity applications.

Medici Ventures is Overstock.com’s wholly-owned blockchain accelerator, focused on advancing blockchain technology in existing markets to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen, and re-humanize commerce. Today, Medici Ventures oversees a global keiretsu of companies building the foundation of a technology stack for civilization based on trust systems that utilize blockchain technologies in industries such as identity, land governance, money and banking, capital markets, supply chain, and voting.

