ACT Expo Announces Presenting Sponsors and Agenda for 10th Annual Event, Opens Early Bird Registration

Shell signs on as Presenting Sponsor, joining returning sponsors Daimler Trucks North America and Penske Transportation Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Santa Monica, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizers of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, North America’s largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event, today announced the presenting sponsors and the agenda for the 10th annual show taking place May 11 through 14, 2020, at the Long Beach Convention Center. Shell signed on as presenting sponsor to join returning sponsors Daimler Trucks North America and Penske Transportation Solutions.

“Bringing together Daimler, Penske and Shell—three of North America’s most advanced companies in the transportation industry—as this year’s presenting sponsors signals that the market for sustainable fuels and advanced technologies is stronger than ever, and ready for collaboration,” said Erik Neandross, CEO of clean transportation consulting firm and producers of the event, GNA. “As the companies represent the world’s leading commercial OEM, the nation’s largest fleet, and a major global commercial fuel provider, we have a significant opportunity to mobilize the vast array of commercially available and rapidly developing technologies available for fleet operations.”

Shell has been part of the development of the transportation sector for well over a century. Today, there are significant changes taking place in transportation, at different paces in different regions. The world will need different fuels and vehicles to meet growing demand from customers, while reducing emissions. Shell's ambition to reduce the net carbon footprint of its energy products means it is seeking ways to improve the efficiency of the internal combustion engine, developing cleaner fuels and better lubricants, while investing in lower-carbon options, from battery electric vehicle charging and next-generation biofuels; to liquefied natural gas and hydrogen as transportation fuels.

Returning as presenting sponsors for the 2020 ACT Expo include Penske, whose businesses provide innovative transportation, supply chain, and technology solutions, and the company owns one of North America’s largest truck fleets; and Daimler Trucks North America, the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturer.

In addition to announcing the 2020 ACT Expo presenting sponsors, conference organizers released the conference agenda, which features keynotes, plenary panels, workshops, and roundtable discussions on the latest innovations and strategies in the clean transportation industry. The four-day conference provides unmatched educational sessions, such as:

Battery Tech Workshop: Accelerating Second Life & Recycling

EV Charging Workshop: Innovative Hardware Solutions to Support Fleet Electrification and Control Cost

Connected Tech Workshop: The Power of AI as a Decision Tool

Ultra Clean HD Vehicle Summit: The Future of Ultra Clean

Taking the Fossil out of the Fuels: A Roundtable Discussion

“In developing the agenda for the annual ACT Expo, we strive to bring together the leading fleet operators and other industry stakeholders to share insight into the business case behind their commitment fuel efficiency improvement strategies and equipment, drivetrain electrification, renewable and gaseous fuels, autonomous and connected vehicle technologies, and more,” explained Neandross. “For the busy fleet executive, ACT Expo is the one-stop-shop to learn about all of the latest advanced transportation technologies in the marketplace today and coming out tomorrow”

Every year, the industry’s top OEMs, fuel suppliers, technology providers, fleets, and infrastructure developers unveil new products and make corporate announcements from the ACT Expo show floor. From electric, hybrid, and hydrogen to natural gas, propane autogas, and renewable fuels, the exhibit hall represents all vehicle applications and fuels.

Additional speakers, sponsors, and partners will be announced in the coming months. Registration opened today with early bird rates of $350 for fleets and $795 for industry registrations. Rates increase after January 31, 2020. For more information, visit www.actexpo.com.

###

About the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo

ACT Expo is North America’s leading conference and expo showcasing real-world application of the latest transportation technologies, drive trains, and clean fuels. ACT Expo combines the best educational content in the industry with a cutting-edge trade show floor showcasing the most innovative technologies on the market today. The tenth-year conference and expo is set for May 11-14, 2020, in Long Beach, California, and is expected to convene more than 4,000 attendees from across the advanced vehicle and clean fuel industries. The annual event is produced by Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), the leading North American consulting firm specializing in market development for low-emission and alternative fuel vehicle technologies, infrastructure and fuels for both on and off-road applications. Learn more at www.actexpo.com and www.gladstein.org

Alexis Wiley GNA | ACT Expo 3105738552 alexis.wiley@gladstein.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.