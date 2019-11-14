Woodbridge International Hires Closer Jonathan Wesner, CFA to Advise its Expanding Sell-Side M&A Client Base

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a leading middle-market global mergers and acquisition firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Wesner, CFA, as Director of Sell-Side M&A.

Jonathan will be responsible for assisting clients, managing prospective buyers, and bringing transactions to an organized, efficient, and timely closing. In this capacity, he will report to Managing Director and Partner Kyle Richard.

“Jonathan will be instrumental to the success of a number of the firm’s notable and future transactions,” said Robert Koenig, Woodbridge Founder and CEO. “We are excited to have him as part of the foundation upon which we continue to build the firm.”

Jonathan brings over 10 years of corporate finance and investment banking experience. Prior to joining Woodbridge, he was a Vice President with Berkery, Noyes & Co., specializing in sell-side M&A in software and SaaS businesses across a variety of sectors, including TMT and FinTech. Prior to that he was a Vice President with Bryant Park Capital and executed numerous M&A and capital-raising transactions across similar industry sectors. He has successfully completed 35 investment banking transactions, totaling $940 million.

Jonathan holds a BS in Marketing and an MBA in Corporate Finance from the Penn State Smeal College of Business and he is also a CFA Charterholder.

Woodbridge International’s ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business.

Contact:

Don Krier

Managing Director/Partner

dkrier@woodbridgegrp.com

203-389-8400 ext. 201



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.