Fulcrum Partners Supports Toast to Life MDA Gala

/EIN News/ -- PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In support of the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), Fulcrum Partners, a leading executive benefits advisory, was a corporate sponsor of the 5th Annual MDA Gala in Orlando, Florida. With a goal of raising $140,000, the event greatly exceeded its target, raising more than $231,000 that will be used to help the MDA fund research breakthroughs across diseases, care for kids and adults from day one and empower families with services and support. The distinguished event, which included cocktails, dinner, and a silent auction, is positioned to become the largest MDA-sponsored fundraiser in the Central Florida area.



Founded some 68 years ago, the MDA works to free individuals, and the families who love them, from muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that take away physical strength, independence and life. Thanks to the work and the research supported by the MDA, six new medicines have been brought to the market in the last four years and adults and children who battle muscle-debilitating diseases are living longer and growing stronger.

Scott Cahill , a Managing Director and founder of Fulcrum Partners, said, “The MDA is the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside the federal government. Since its founding in 1951, the MDA has committed more than $1 billion in funding to research and services. Fulcrum Partners is honored to play a part in supporting the important work of the Muscular Dystrophy Association.”

Christine Scott , who is Director of Business Development and Administration for Fulcrum Partners and is part of the team at Fulcrum Partners Orlando, served on the Toast to Life Gala’s Executive Board. “We were thrilled that our time and efforts helped the event exceed its fundraising target by nearly $100,000,” said Christine.

With more than $7 billion in assets under management, Fulcrum Partners is one of the nation’s leading executive benefits consultancies.

About Fulcrum Partners LLC:

Fulcrum Partners ( fulcrumpartnersllc.com ) is a wholly independent, member-owned firm dedicated to helping organizations enhance their Total Rewards Strategy. Founded in 2007, today the company has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Honolulu, Hawaii; Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah and Washington D.C. Fulcrum Partners is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA. Learn more about the Fulcrum Partners Team at fulcrumpartnersllc.com/fulcrum-partners-team/ .

Securities offered through Lion Street Financial, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Securities, Inc. (VSI), each a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through CapAcuity, LLC; Lion Street Advisors, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Advisers, Inc. (VAI), each an SEC registered investment advisor. Please refer to your investment advisory agreement and the Form ADV disclosures provided to you for more information. VAI/VSI, LSF and BDO Alliance USA are non-affiliated entities and separate entities from Fulcrum Partners and CapAcuity, LLC.

CONTACT:

Bruce Brownell

904.296.2563

press@fulcrumpartnersllc.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.