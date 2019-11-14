LogMeIn Recognized as One of Utah’s Top 100 Workplaces

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGM) today announced it has been named one of the Top 100 Workplaces in Utah by The Salt Lake Tribune. The annual list measures aspects of companies’ workplace culture beyond benefits and perks, including alignment, execution and connection. The awards are based on anonymous employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage , the research partner behind the Top Workplaces program.



“As LogMeIn continues to grow, we prioritize creating a dynamic environment where all our employees feel valued, challenged and able to do the best work of their career,” said Jo Deal, Chief Human Resources Officer at LogMeIn. “Our people are what fuel LogMeIn’s growth and innovation and make up our diverse, collaborative and fun culture. It’s rewarding to know that our employees are engaged and thriving, and we’re honored to be recognized as a top workplace among so many other outstanding companies.”

This award comes on the heels of LogMeIn’s Utah office expansion this past August, when it unveiled the newest addition to its Lindon space to accommodate the company’s significant growth since LogMeIn’s acquisition of Jive Communications in 2018. With nearly 4,000 employees across more than 20 global offices, LogMeIn continues to focus on its culture and building upon its reputation as a best place to work. Earlier this year, the company was recognized with eight company culture award wins from Comparably , receiving top rankings in Happiest Employees, Best Work-Life Balance, Best Perks & Benefits and more.

“The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line results.”

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 58,000 organizations representing well over 20 million employees in the United States.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM ) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

