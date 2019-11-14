SetPoint Medical to Present at Canaccord Genuity Medical Technologies & Diagnostics Forum 2019

/EIN News/ -- VALENCIA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SetPoint Medical, a clinical-stage bioelectronic medicine company developing therapy for chronic autoimmune diseases, today announced that Murthy Simhambhatla, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 13th annual Canaccord Genuity Medical Technologies & Diagnostics Forum, being held November 21, 2019 in New York, New York.



Event: Canaccord Genuity Medical Technologies & Diagnostics Forum 2019 Location: Westin New York Grand Central | Consulate Date: Thursday, November 21, 2019 Presentation Time: 10:30 - 11:00 am ET

Investors attending the conference who would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting with SetPoint management may do so by contacting their Canaccord representative, or Emma Poalillo of The Ruth Group at setpointmedical@theruthgroup.com.



About SetPoint Medical

SetPoint Medical is a privately held clinical-stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to treating patients with chronic autoimmune diseases. SetPoint Medical’s bioelectronic medicine platform is intended to offer patients and providers a treatment alternative for rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and other chronic autoimmune conditions with potentially less risk and cost than drug therapy. The company is developing a novel bioelectronic medicine platform that stimulates the vagus nerve to activate the inflammatory reflex to produce a systemic immune-restorative effect. Current investors in the company include New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Morgenthaler Ventures, Topspin Partners, Sightline Partners, GlaxoSmithKline’s Action Potential Venture Capital and Boston Scientific as well as an additional undisclosed strategic investor (leading medical device company). For more information, visit www.setpointmedical.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Kirsten Thomas

The Ruth Group

508-280-6592

media@setpointmedical.com

Investor Relation Contact:

Emma Poalillo

The Ruth Group

646-536-7000

setpointmedical@theruthgroup.com



