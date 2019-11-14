Proficio Announces Results from Survey of CHIME CIOs on the State of Cybersecurity in Healthcare

/EIN News/ -- Nearly Half of Respondents Do Not Have Executive Dashboards Showing Their Overall Security Posture



CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proficio, an award-winning managed security services provider (MSSP) delivering managed detection and response (MDR), today revealed new insights from a survey of healthcare CIOs, all CHIME members, about the state of cybersecurity within their organizations.

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is the professional organization for Chief Information Officers and other senior healthcare IT leaders.

Despite respondents saying the number of cyberattacks are increasing, over 80% of CIOs rated the security posture of their organization 3 out of 5 or less, suggesting room for improvement in defending against cyberattacks. Additionally, nearly half the CIOs surveyed agreed that having access to an executive dashboard that highlighted gaps in their security controls and compared their organization to peers would be valuable, indicating a need for increased visibility and better tools to help CIOs understand and improve their security posture.

Ransomware continues to be a top concern, with healthcare organizations being one of the biggest targets. The threat of cybercriminals stealing medical records was the next most important concern, followed by the risks from data and applications being transferred to the cloud without adequate security.

Additional insights from Proficio’s survey of CHIME members, with responses from nearly fifty CIOs in the healthcare space, revealed that:

The majority of organizations use either a co-managed or an outsourcing approach to security monitoring with 31% of responding CIOs planning to increase their use of outsourcing.

79% of healthcare CIOs agree that a security team should be able to detect a new attack or compromise within 30 minutes, with 62% expecting detection with 15 minutes.

CIOs also agreed that over 40% of actions in response to high priority threats should be automated as opposed to being assigned to security staff. Given that, it’s not surprising that 86% of healthcare CIOs see artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies as important to very important components of their cyber defense strategies in 2020.

“It’s no longer a question of if a healthcare organization will be the victim of a cybersecurity attack or attempted breach, but when,” said Brad Taylor, CEO, Proficio. “The insights from Proficio’s survey of healthcare CIOs underscore the importance of understanding where there are gaps in your organizations’ security defenses and the need for rapid detection and response to attacks.”

