MRINetwork Awards ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg with Two Honors: Vendor of the Year and Best in Category for Data Sources

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZoomInfo , the global leader in Go-To-Market (GTM) intelligence solutions, today announced it was honored with two prestigious awards from the MRINetwork: Vendor of the Year and Best in Category for Data Sources. Each year, MRINetwork, a company that offers recruiting and staffing services through independent offices around the world, survey’s a network of nearly 400 franchises regarding best-in-class solutions for every vendor category. Following, the franchises nominate winners from a list of over 175 vendors.



“From the beginning, we saw exceptional results with the platform; now, years later, we’ve remained just as committed to our partnership with ZoomInfo,” said Beth. “That’s why it came as no surprise to see ZoomInfo win in the Vendor of the Year and Best in Category for Data Sources categories. We can’t wait to see what the future of unparalleled recruiting intelligence looks like – and we know we’ll experience it with ZoomInfo.”

This year, the ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg platform outperformed over 175 vendors currently in the MRINetwork vendor program to receive two coveted awards from the organization, which only underscores the importance of data intelligence in the recruiting industry.

“Finding exceptional candidates isn’t easy; and, once you find good fit talent, getting a hold of them can be even more challenging," continued Beth. “ZoomInfo’s benefits are twofold: Not only does the platform enable us to find best-fit talent fast, streamlining the search process – but it provides us with accurate contact information for those often passive candidates.”

About ZoomInfo

Built over 20 years, ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg has become the go-to-market standard for over 13,500 companies worldwide. Designed to be the single source of truth, the ZoomInfo platform offers best-in-class technology paired with unrivaled data coverage , accuracy and depth of contacts, companies and opportunities essential to empower sales, marketing and recruiting professionals to hit their numbers. Deeply embedded into business workflows and technology stacks -- including integrations with the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications - ZoomInfo is capable of delivering more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth than any stand-alone solution. ZoomInfo’s investors include TA Associates, The Carlyle Group and 22C Capital. For more information about our leading marketing and sales intelligence solution, visit www.zoominfo.com .

