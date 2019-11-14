Gas Sensors World Market Report, 2019-2024: Networking of Gas Sensors Through IoT, Cloud Computing, and Big Data Presents Lucrative Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Sensors Market by Gas Type (Oxygen, Carbon Monoxide, Carbon Dioxide, Ammonia, Chlorine, Hydrogen Sulfide, Nitrogen Oxide, Volatile Organic Compounds, Hydrocarbons), Technology, Application, Geography - Global Forecast 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Gas Sensors Market is projected to grow from US$ 1 billion in 2019 to US$ 1.4 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of 6.4% between 2019 & 2024.



Formulation and implementation of various health and safety regulations across the globe to drive the growth of the gas sensors market

The formulation and implementation of various health and safety regulations across the globe, increased adoption of gas sensors in HVAC systems and air quality monitors, rise in demand for gas sensors from critical industries, increased air pollution levels, and the need to monitor air quality in smart cities are the major factors driving the growth of the gas sensors market. However, the long duration required for the development of new and innovative gas sensors acts as a restraint for the market growth.



Based on application, consumer electronics to be the fastest-growing application segment between 2019 and 2024



Consumer electronics include smart bands, smartwatches, tablets, and smartphones, among others. There has been a significant rise in demand for consumer electronics. This demand-trend is expected to continue in the coming years as well. Technological advancements in consumer devices have led to the integration of compact and advanced sensors in smartphones, which, in turn, is expected to provide growth opportunities for the gas sensors market.



APAC to record the highest growth rate in the gas sensors market during the forecast period



By region, the APAC gas sensors market is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing use of gas sensors in automotive & transportation, smart cities & building automation, power & energy, oil & gas, and chemicals applications in the region. APAC is one of the important regions for the automotive industry due to the increased manufacturing of passenger cars and their sales in various countries, such as China, Japan, and South Korea, of the region.



Increasing adoption of oxygen, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and nitrogen oxide gas sensors in the automotive industry is driving the growth of the market. There are several refineries as well as power and chemical plants in APAC. These refineries and plants use gas sensors to ensure the security of their workforce, thereby leading to the growth of the gas sensors market in APAC. Increasing pollution levels in APAC countries are also fueling the demand for gas sensors in the region. There is an increasing awareness among the masses regarding the impact of air pollution on human health in this region. This awareness is leading to the rise in demand for air purifiers, air cleaners, and air quality monitors, subsequently driving the growth of the APAC gas sensors market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Market

4.2 Market, By Technology

4.3 Market, By Application and Country

4.4 Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Formulation and Implementation of Various Health and Safety Regulations Across the Globe

5.2.1.2 Increased Adoption of Gas Sensors in HVAC Systems and Air Quality Monitors

5.2.1.3 Demand for Gas Sensors From Critical Industries

5.2.1.4 Increased Air Pollution Level and Need for Air Quality Monitoring in Smart Cities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Development of New and Innovative Gas Sensors is Time-Consuming

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Networking of Gas Sensors Through IoT, Cloud Computing, and Big Data

5.2.3.2 Rising Adoption of Gas Sensors in Consumer Electronic Devices

5.2.3.3 Growing Involvement of Private and Public Organizations to Create Awareness Among Masses for Air Quality Monitoring

5.2.3.4 Increasing Demand for Miniaturized Wireless Gas Sensors Across the Globe

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Operational Challenges for Electrochemical Sensors

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Mems Gas Sensors

5.4.1 Patent Evolution for Mems-Based Miniaturized Gas Sensors

5.5 Industry Trends

5.5.1 E-Noses

5.5.2 Printed Gas Sensors

5.5.3 Carbon Nanotubes

5.5.4 Zeolites



6 Gas Sensors By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Gas Analyzers & Monitors

6.3 Gas Detectors

6.4 Air Quality Monitors

6.5 Air Purifiers/Air Cleaners

6.6 HVAC

6.7 Medical Equipment

6.8 Consumer Devices



7 Gas Sensors Market, By Gas Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Oxygen

7.2.1 Oxygen Sensors Lead the Market Due to Their Rising Adoption in Automotive, Building Automation, and Medical Applications

7.3 Carbon Monoxide

7.3.1 Serious Impacts of CO on Health and Government Regulations for Monitoring of CO Levels Drive Growth of the Market

7.4 Carbon Dioxide

7.4.1 Significant Growth in CO2 Gas Sensors Segment is Due to the Rising Emission of Greenhouse Gases

7.5 Ammonia

7.5.1 Rising Usage of Ammonia Sensors in Smart Cities and Industrial Applications Provides Opportunities for the Market

7.6 Chlorine

7.6.1 Growth in Chlorine Gas Sensors Segment is Driven By Use in Water and Wastewater Applications

7.7 Hydrogen Sulfide

7.7.1 Major Applications of H2S Gas Sensors Include Oil & Gas, Smart Cities, and Water & Wastewater Management

7.8 Nitrogen Oxide

7.8.1 Significant Growth in Nox Gas Sensors Segment is Due to the Demand From Smart Cities and Building Automation Applications

7.9 Volatile Organic Compounds

7.9.1 Rising Pollution Levels and Need for Air Quality Monitoring Provide Growth Opportunities for the Market

7.10 Methane

7.10.1 Oil & Gas, Smart Cities, and Power Stations are Major Applications of Methane Gas Sensors

7.11 HyDROCarbons (Propane, Butane, Etc.)

7.11.1 HyDROCarbon Gas Sensors are Mainly Used to Detect Highly Combustible Gases

7.12 Hydrogen

7.12.1 H2S Sensors are Mainly Used in Battery Rooms, Uninterruptible Power Supply Areas, Battery Cabinet Systems, and Battery Charging Areas



8 Gas Sensors Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Electrochemical

8.2.1 Rising Use of Electrochemical Technology is Due to Its Ability to Be Used in Low Concentration Ranges

8.3 Photoionization Detectors

8.3.1 Photoionization Technology is Widely Used in Gas Chromatography

8.4 Solid-State Or Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor

8.4.1 Steady Growth is Expected Due to Light Weight, High Sensitivity, and Fast Response Time of Gas Sensors

8.5 Catalytic

8.5.1 Steady Adoption of Catalytic Technology is Expected Due to the Use in Ammonia and Methane Gas Sensors

8.6 Infrared

8.6.1 Growth of Infrared Technology Segment is Attributed to the Rising Use in Industrial, HVAC, and IQM Applications

8.7 Laser

8.7.1 Significant Growth of Laser Technology is Due to Its Ability of Long-Range Detection of Gases

8.8 Zirconia

8.8.1 Steady Growth of Zirconia Technology in Oxygen Sensors is Expected

8.9 Holographic

8.9.1 Gas Detection Uses Holographic Technology to Measure Reflection Properties

8.10 Others



9 Gas Sensors Market, By Connectivity

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Wired

9.2.1 Growth in Wired Sensors Segment is Due to Their Adoption in Automotive and Industrial Applications

9.3 Wireless

9.3.1 High Adoption of Wireless Gas Sensors is Driven By the High Adoption of Portable Devices



10 Gas Sensors Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Automotive & Transportation

10.2.1 O2 is Leading the Gas Sensor Segment in Automotive and Transportation Applications

10.3 Smart Cities & Building Automation

10.3.1 Rising Adoption of Portable Air Quality Monitors Provides Growth Opportunities for the Market

10.4 Oil & Gas

10.4.1 Need to Monitor Flammable and Toxic Gases Such as CH4 and HyDROCarbons in Exploration and Refining Processes Provides Opportunities for the Market

10.5 Water & Wastewater

10.5.1 Strict Government Regulations for Monitoring of Toxic Gases in Wastewater Management Provide Opportunities for the Market

10.6 Food & Beverages

10.6.1 Food Processing and Storage Require Monitoring of CO2, VOC, CH4, Which Drives Growth of the Market

10.7 Power Stations

10.7.1 Need for Continuous Monitoring of Toxic and Combustible Gases in Power Plants Drives Growth of the Market

10.8 Medical

10.8.1 Increasing Adoption of O2 and CO2 Sensors in Medical Equipment Provides Growth Opportunities

10.9 Metals & Chemicals

10.9.1 Rising Adoption of Ammonia, VOC, and Oxygen Gas Sensors to Provide Significant Opportunities for the Market

10.10 Mining

10.10.1 Need for High Performance and Portable Gas Sensors to Detect Toxic Gases in Mines Provides Opportunities for the Market

10.11 Consumer Electronics

10.11.1 Adoption of Gas Sensors in Consumer Devices Such as Smartphones and Wearables to Drive Growth of the Market



11 Regional Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Government Initiatives to Implement Environmental Monitoring Systems are Expected to Fuel Growth of Market in the US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Formulation and Implementation of Stringent Rules and Regulations to Control Pollution Level are Contributing to Growth of Market in Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Increased Adoption of Gas Sensors in Oil & Gas Industry to Boost Growth of Market in Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 UK

11.3.1.1 Rise in Demand for Gas Sensors From Different Industries is Fueling Growth of Market in the UK

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 Rise in Demand for Gas Sensors From Automotive Industry is Driving Growth of Market in Germany

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Adoption of Gas Sensors in Nuclear Power Plants is Projected to Contribute to Growth of Market in France

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Increased Use of Gas Sensors in Food & Beverage and Automotive Industries is Projected to Contribute to Growth of Market in Italy

11.3.5 Rest of Europe

11.4 APAC

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Increased Investments in Industrial Sector to Propel Growth of Market in China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Rise in the Number of Government Initiatives to Curb Air Pollution is Fueling Growth of Market in Japan

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 Government Initiatives Such as Development of Smart Cities and the Make in India Program are Expected to Contribute to Growth of Market in India

11.4.4 South Korea

11.4.4.1 Adoption of Gas Sensors in Consumer Electronics is Expected to Spur Growth of Market in South Korea

11.4.5 Rest of APAC

11.5 RoW

11.5.1 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1.1 Flourishing Oil & Gas Industry to Contribute to Growth of Market in Middle East & Africa

11.5.2 South America

11.5.2.1 Increasing Use of Gas Sensors in Mining Industry to Fuel Gas Sensors Market in South America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Ranking Analysis of Market Players

12.2.1 Product Launches

12.2.2 Partnerships

12.2.3 Acquisitions

12.2.4 Expansions

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Innovators

12.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.4 Emerging Players



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

Business Overview, Products/Solutions Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, and Right-To-Win

13.2.1 Honeywell Analytics

13.2.2 MSA

13.2.3 Amphenol

13.2.4 Figaro

13.2.5 Alphasense

13.2.6 AMS AG

13.2.7 Membrapor AG

13.2.8 Dynament

13.2.9 Sensirion AG

13.2.10 Asahi Kasei

13.3 Other Key Players

13.3.1 Nissha

13.3.2 IDT Corporation

13.3.3 Breeze Technologies

13.3.4 Elichens

13.3.5 Bosch Sensortec

13.3.6 Danfoss

13.3.7 Edinburgh Sensors

13.3.8 Gastec Corporation

13.3.9 Nemoto Sensor Engineering Company Limited

13.3.10 SPEC Sensors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ls31bg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.