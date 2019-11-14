Aromatherapy & Essential Oils Markets in India, 2018-2019 & 2025 - Revenue Forecasts, Market Shares, End-users, Distribution Channels, Competitive Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 India Aromatherapy and Essential Oils Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report captures the following information:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Forecast 2018-2025

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Market Analysis

Market Share Split by Supplier

Distribution Landscape

Latest Developments & Market Trends

A comprehensive analysis of the Indian Aromatherapy Essential Oils Market including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers restraints and forecasts to 2025.



The Indian aromatherapy and essential oils market is nascent and highly fragmented with the presence of regional and national market participants. The market is projected to experience high growth during the next seven years. The growth is expected to be driven by a continuous increase in the health and wellness trend and rising consumer preference for natural fragrances.



This study aims to provide a detailed analysis for the Indian aromatherapy and essential oils market, along with competitive analysis for 2018.

Key Topics Covered



I. Scope of research/definitions/methodology



II. India - Aromatherapy and essential oils market

a. Country profile

b. Market measurements

c. Key market drivers & restraints

d. Market drivers

e. Market restraints

f. Market trends

g. Key players

h. Opportunity

i. Price trends



III. Market data

a. Revenue forecasts, 2018-2025

b. Market shares by revenue, 2018

c. Split by end-user, by revenue, 2018

d. Distribution share analysis, by revenue, 2018



Companies Mentioned



Forest Essentials

Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd.

Nykaa

Renaissance Creations Pvt. Ltd. (Rosemoore)

Soulflower

