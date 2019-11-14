Outlook on the Global $1.57Bn 3D Printing Construction Market Boom, 2019 to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing Construction Market by Material Type (Concrete, Metal, Composite), Construction Method (Extrusion, Powder Bonding), End-Use Sector (Building, Infrastructure), Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 3D printing construction market size is estimated to be USD 3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,575 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 245.9% between 2019 and 2024.



This study covers the 3D printing construction market. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as process type, material type, end-use industry, and region.

Porter's Five Forces analysis and the key market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the 3D printing construction market have been discussed in the report.

The report also provides company profiles and competitive benchmarking of major players operating in the market.

The 3D printing construction market comprises major solution providers such as Yingchuang Building Technique (China), XtreeE (France), Apis Cor (Russia), Monolite UK (UK), CSP s.r.l. (Italy), CyBe Construction (Netherlands), Sika (Switzerland), MX3D (Netherlands), Cazza Construction Technologies (California), and ICON (Texas). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the 3D printing construction market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



The 3D printing construction market is projected to register a CAGR of 245.9%, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024



3D printing construction is used in different industries, such as building and infrastructure. This innovative method is highly promising and advantageous in the construction industry in terms of cost-effectiveness, construction time, flexibility, design, error reduction, and environmental aspects. The superior features offered by 3D printing construction are enabling its usage in various end-use industries.



Extrusion construction method accounted for the largest share, in terms of value and volume, of the overall 3D printing construction market



Extrusion construction method dominated the overall 3D printing construction market in 2018. 3D printing construction possesses characteristics such as cost-effectiveness, construction time, flexibility, design, error reduction, and environmental aspects. An extrusion construction method is used in the construction industry and possesses the capability to produce large-scale building components with complex geometrical structures.



Concrete material type accounted for the largest share, in terms of value and volume, of the 3D printing construction market



Concrete material type dominated the overall 3D printing construction market in 2018. The use of concrete material in the 3D printing construction market offers various advantages such as cost-effectiveness, design flexibility, environmental resistance, extrudability, buildability, flowability, compressive strength, and open time. The concrete material is used while extruding in the 3D printing construction process.



The 3D printing construction market in the building end-use sector is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024



The increasing use of 3D printing in the building sector is mainly due to 3D construction printing offers excellent thermal qualities that are strong enough to withstand external factors such as heat. Furthermore, 3D printing construction's capability to develop complex building geometries, safety, more precision, and less waste has resulted in the development of complex building structures at an affordable rate. This technology helps in creating lightweight components such as walls and panels while maintaining structural integrity, lowering the handling & transportation costs.



The 3D printing construction market in the APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value and volume, between 2019 and 2024



The APAC dominated the global 3D printing construction market. The region has the presence of many manufacturers of 3D printing construction and its products. China accounted for a significant share of the market in APAC and is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period. The growth of the 3D printing construction market in this region is driven mainly by the growing building and infrastructure end-use sectors.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the 3D Printing Construction Market

4.2 3D Printing Construction Market, By Material Type and Region

4.3 3D Printing Construction Market, By End-use Sector

4.4 3D Printing Construction Market, By Construction Method

4.5 3D Printing Construction Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Potential for Mass Customization and Enhanced Architectural Flexibility

5.2.1.2 Reduction in Health & Safety Risks and Rate of Accidents

5.2.1.3 Inherently Green Technology

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Capital Investment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise in Demand for New Construction Projects Across Regions

5.2.3.2 Rapid Urbanization

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increase the Awareness About Automation Techniques in the Construction Industry

5.2.4.2 Smooth Surface Finish

5.2.4.3 Limited Size of the Printers

5.2.4.4 Partially Built Houses

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Rising Population

5.4.3 Increase in Middle-Class Population, 2009-2030

5.4.4 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.4.5 Contribution of the Construction Industry to the GDP, By Country



6 3D Printing Construction Market, By Material Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Concrete

6.2.1 Concrete Material Dominates the 3D Printing Construction Market

6.3 Metal

6.3.1 Metal Provides Higher Mechanical Strength and Cost-Benefit in 3D Printing Construction

6.4 Composite

6.4.1 Composite is the Second-Largest Segment in the 3D Printing Construction Market

6.5 Others



7 3D Printing Construction Market, By Construction Method

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Extrusion

7.2.1 Extrusion is One of the Most Widely Used 3D Printing Construction Methods

7.3 Powder Bonding

7.3.1 Powder Bonding Construction Method is Highly Suitable for Off-Site Process



8 3D Printing Construction Market, By End-Use Sector

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Building

8.2.1 The Ability of 3D Printing Technology to Develop Complex Building Geometries is Driving Its Demand in the Segment

8.3 Infrastructure

8.3.1 Design Flexibility is A Key Feature Driving the Market in the Infrastructure Segment



9 3D Printing Construction Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Russia

9.2.1.1 Increasing Government's Focus on the Development of Affordable Housing is Positively Influencing the Market in Russia

9.2.2 France

9.2.2.1 France is One of the Most Dominant Economies in Europe

9.2.3 Denmark

9.2.3.1 Growing Demand for New Residential Construction Activities and Time-Saving Building Solutions are Likely to Drive the Market in Denmark

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.4.1 Increasing Demand for Affordable Houses is Driving the Market in the Building Segment in Spain

9.2.5 Netherlands

9.2.5.1 Increased Private and Government Investments in Various Sectors are Likely to Drive the Market in the Country

9.2.6 Italy

9.2.6.1 Growing Demand for Cost-Effective and Time-Saving Construction Methods is Resulting in the Market Growth in Italy

9.3 RoW

9.3.1 UAE

9.3.1.1 The UAE Represents Vast 3D Printing Technology in the Construction Sector

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia

9.3.2.1 Saudi Arabia is the Largest and Fastest-Growing 3D Printing Construction Market in RoW

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 China Dominates the 3D Printing Construction Market in the APAC Region

9.4.2 Thailand

9.4.2.1 3D Printing Construction is at the Initial Stage in Thailand

9.5 North America

9.5.1 US

9.5.1.1 Need for Affordable and Safe Housing Drives the 3D Printing Construction Market in the US

9.5.2 El Salvador

9.5.2.1 El Salvador is the Potential 3D Printing Construction Market in the North American Region

9.6 Other Potential Markets

9.6.1 India

9.6.2 Japan

9.6.3 Brazil

9.6.4 Egypt



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.1.1.1 Visionary Leaders

10.1.1.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.1.1.3 Emerging Companies

10.1.1.4 Innovators

10.1.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.1.3 Business Strategy Excellence

10.1.4 Market Ranking

10.2 Competitive Scenario

10.2.1 New Project

10.2.2 Partnership

10.2.3 Expansion

10.2.4 Joint Venture

10.2.5 Agreement

10.2.6 Product Launch

10.2.7 Investment

10.2.8 Contract



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Yingchuang Building Technique (Winsun)

11.2 Xtreee

11.3 Apis Cor

11.4 Monolite UK (D-Shape)

11.5 Csp S.R.L. (Centro Sviluppo Progetti)

11.6 CyBe Construction

11.7 Sika

11.8 Mx3D

11.9 Contour Crafting

11.10 Icon

11.11 Other Players

11.11.1 Betabram

11.11.2 Rohaco

11.11.3 Imprimere AG

11.11.4 Beijing Huashang Luhai Technology

11.11.5 Total Kustom

11.11.6 Spetsavia

11.11.7 Lifetec Construction Group Inc.

11.11.8 Be More 3D

11.11.9 3D Printhuset

11.11.10 Acciona



