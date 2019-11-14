ADAS and Autonomous Driving - Global Industry Chain Report (2018-2019): Automotive Vision

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ADAS and Autonomous Driving Industry Chain Report 2018-2019 - Automotive Vision" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vision sensor, a key sensor for ADAS and autonomous driving was galloping ahead in the past year along with the relentless march of LiDAR and radar technologies.



The automotive camera is just tending to pack network clustering, night vision, inward-looking and 3D capabilities.



Network Clustering



In 2018 Continental AG launched MFC500, its fifth-generation automotive camera with image resolution of 1-to-8 megapixels. Continental projects to mass-produce it in 2020. The camera is interlinked with the environment: by connecting it to the electronic horizon ('eHorizon') and 'Road Database', road information and landmarks can be transmitted to and received from the cloud to locate the vehicle and enable proactive driving.



Bosch third-generation camera with a detection range of 150 meters will go into mass production in 2019. Bosch will also build an automotive camera perception network among its OEM customers worldwide through "Bosch Road Signature" (a crowd-sourced localization service that enables automated vehicles to determine their exact position).



What Bosch and Continental have done is identical with Mobileye's autonomous driving roadmap.



But Mobileye has set about putting its technology into practical use when its peers are still working on development. Mobileye Aftermarket announced a raft of partnerships and collaborations with ride-hailing leaders, municipalities and governmental agencies that will enable the mapping of city streets around the world, including London and New York, through the deployment of Mobileye 8 Connect? in thousands of ride-hailing vehicles. From early 2019 on, the fleets equipped with Mobileye 8 Connect will harvest valuable information on city streets and infrastructure to create high-definition crowd-sourced maps through Mobileye's Road Experience Management (REM) - a critical enabler of full autonomy.



Mobileye has partnered with BMW, Nissan and Volkswagen that collectively had two million cars with EyeQ4 system-on-chips collecting road data in 2018. In Japan, Mobileye collaborated with Zenrin and Nissan on using REM technology to collect data of all highways in the country. Mobileye and its Chinese partners like SAIC, Great Wall Motor and NIO work together to push on REM program.



There is reason to believe that Chinese IT giants will follow suit. Examples include Alibaba striving to develop cooperative vehicle infrastructure system (CVIS), Hikvision that enjoys superiorities in camera field and invests Wuhu Sensorthch Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., a radar firm, and Tus-Holdings Co., Ltd which acquired Suzhou INVO Automotive Electronics Co., Ltd., a developer of ADAS. These players grab some first-mover advantage in vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) camera-based network clustering perception system.



Inward-looking: half of vision-based ADAS firms are developing DMS



Driver monitoring systems (DMS) is largely needed by commercial vehicle ADAS and will be a standard configuration for future L3 passenger cars. Half of vision-based ADAS companies are developing DMS, including EyeSight, Shenzhen Autocruis Technology Co., Ltd., Roadefend Vision Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Whetron Electronics Co., Ltd., Wuhan JIMU Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., Minieye, Beijing Smarter Eye Technology Co., Ltd. and Black Sesame Technologies.



EyeSight, an Israeli start-up founded in 2005, provides driver monitoring, gesture recognition and user perception and analysis technologies. Its software-based automotive sensing solutions need support from infrared (IR) or time of flight (TOF) sensors.



Black Sesame Technologies has developed in-vehicle monitoring systems with capabilities of face recognition-based driver authority authentication, driver fatigue monitoring, bad driving behaviour monitoring and occupant monitoring.



In February 2019 Shanghai Baolong Automotive Corporation released a range of automotive sensor products from dynamic vision sensor, 77G/24G radar, stereo forward-looking system, infrared thermal imager for night vision and diver warning system to face recognition system.



Night Vision



Continental AG rolled out MFC500, a fifth-generation automotive camera capable of night vision.



In 2018 Denso developed a new vision sensor which improves vehicle's night vision by using a solid-state imaging device and unique lenses specifically designed for low-light conditions.



In 2018 Israel-based Foresight unveiled its QuadSight? quad-camera vision system. Using four-camera technology that combines two pairs of stereoscopic infrared and visible-light cameras, the system is designed to achieve near 100% obstacle detection with near zero false alerts in any weather or light conditions (including complete darkness, rain, haze, fog and glare).



3D Trend



3D sensing is now one of the key development orientations of camera technology.



AMS and Sunny Optical announced in November 2017 a joint plan to develop 3D sensing solutions for mobile devices and automotive application.



ZF is developing a kind of three-dimension interior observation system (3D IOS) that can detect occupants in a car and classify them to ascertain their sizes and positions as well as whether the occupant is manipulating the car willingly or monitoring the autonomous driving system.



Magna and Renesas collaborate in fusion of Magna's eyeris? 3D surround-view camera system with the latter's SoC (system-on-a-chip) to develop a more cost-effective 3D surround-view system especially for entry-level and mid-range cars.



Naturally, automotive 3D sensing not only relies on cameras but also takes advantage of either radar or LiDAR for 3D imaging. It is through using radar that Vayyar Imaging brings 3D imaging into a reality.



Vayyar Imaging announced in May 2018 to roll out millimetre wave 3D imaging system used chip. Vayyar's 3D sensor can be utilized for obstacle detection, classification and simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM). The embedded 3D sensor of Vayyar can scan the internal environment inside the car in real time and offer real-time imaging. Alerts will be sent to the drowsy driver through monitoring the vital signs of the occupant inside the car, or the guardian will be warned if the children and pets get off the car.



In 2018, the OEM installations of cameras (inclusive of front view, rear view, side view, interior view, surround view, driving recorder camera, among others.) to passenger car reached 20.584 million units with a year-on-year surge of 14.9%, of which front camera soared 28% YoY, surround-view camera shot up by 30.1% YoY, and stereo camera skyrocketed 170.3% YoY, according to ADAS and Autonomous Driving Industry Chain Report, 2018-2019 - Automotive Vision.



Key Topics Covered



1. Automotive Camera Industry Overview

1.1 Overview of Automotive Camera

1.1.1 Classification of Automotive Camera

1.1.2 Structure of Automotive Camera

1.1.3 Industrial Chain

1.1.4 Global Automotive Camera Module Market Size, 2015-2020E

1.1.5 R&D of Latest Technologies on Automotive Camera

1.2 Automotive Camera Market and Application

1.2.1 Application of Automotive Camera

1.2.2 Camera Installations to New Cars in China, 2017-2018

1.2.3 Camera (by Segmented Product) Installations to New Cars in China, 2017-2018

1.2.4 Monocular Camera Installations to Passenger Cars in China (by Price Range), 2017-2018)

1.2.5 Side-view Camera Installations to Passenger Cars in China (by Price Range), 2017-2018

1.2.6 Rear-view Camera Installations to Passenger Cars in China (by Price Range), 2017-2018

1.2.7 Surround-view Camera Installations to Passenger Cars in China (by Price Range), 2017-2018

1.2.8 Vision Sensor Solutions for Passenger Cars Produced in China (European Brands I), 2017-2018

1.2.9 Vision Sensor Solutions for Passenger Cars Produced in China (European Brands II), 2017-2018

1.2.10 Vision Sensor Solutions for Passenger Cars Produced in China (Japanese and Korean Brands I), 2017-2018

1.2.11 Vision Sensor Solutions for Passenger Cars Produced in China (Japanese and Korean Brands II), 2017-2018

1.2.12 Vision Sensor Solutions for Passenger Cars Produced in China (Chinese Brands I), 2017-2018

1.2.13 Vision Sensor Solutions for Passenger Cars Produced in China (Chinese Brands II), 2017-2018

1.2.14 Vision Sensor Solutions for Passenger Cars Produced in China (Chinese Brands III), 2017-2018

1.2.15 Vision Sensor Solutions for Passenger Cars Produced in China (Chinese Brands IV), 2017-2018

1.2.16 Vision Sensor Solutions for Passenger Cars Produced in China (Chinese Brands V), 2017-2018



2. Foreign Automotive Vision Companies

2.1 ONSEMI

2.1.1 Leadership in Image Sensor Market

2.1.2 Automotive Eco-system

2.1.3 ADAS/AD Image Sensors

2.1.4 Cost Analysis of Sensors for Different Levels of AD

2.1.5 Revenue from Automotive Sensor Business

2.1.6 Acquisition of SensL

2.2 Sony

2.2.1 Share of Image Sensor Market

2.2.2 Developments in In-vehicle Image Sensor

2.2.3 Expansion of Image Sensor Manufacturing Capacity

2.2.4 R&D of Image Sensor Technologies under Way

2.3 Mobileye

2.3.1 eyeQ Chip

2.3.2 Partners

2.3.3 EyeQx Product Line

2.3.4 EyeQx Business

2.3.5 EyeQx Product Line Integrated with INTEL System

2.3.6 Core Technology -- REM

2.3.7 Core Technology -- RSS

2.4 MCNEX

2.5 Magna

2.5.1 Vision Product Roadmap

2.5.2 Vision ADAS Products

2.6 Veoneer

2.6.1 Client Distribution and Technical Layout

2.6.2 ADAS Layout

2.6.3 Sensor Layout (Including Vision Sensor)

2.7 Valeo CDA

2.7.1 Automotive Vision and ADAS System

2.7.2 Market Position of Valeo ADAS System

2.7.3 Partners

2.7.4 Park 4U

2.7.5 Park 4U Circuit Diagram

2.7.6 Overall Layout in Autonomous Driving

2.8 Continental Automotive

2.8.1 4th-generation and 5th-generation Cameras

2.8.2 Revenue and Key Clients for Its Sensors

2.9 Bosch

2.9.1 Next-generation High-performance Sensors Developed by Bosch

2.9.2 3rd-generation Cameras of Bosch

2.10 Clarion

2.10.1 Clarion Commercial Vehicle 360 Surround-view System: Surroundeye

2.10.2 Clarion CMOS Camera

2.11 Denso Ten

2.12 Gentex

2.12.1 Automotive Vision Products

2.12.2 Rearview Mirror Camera

2.13 ZF

2.14 Denso

2.14.1 Denso ADAS Products

2.14.2 Denso ADAS Roadmap

2.14.3 Denso Active Safety and Driver Assistance Products

2.14.4 Denso to Develop A New Generation of Vision Sensor

2.15 First Sensor

2.15.1 Cameras and Optical Sensors

2.15.2 Cameras

2.15.3 Camera Product Planning

2.15.4 Optical Sensors

2.15.5 Optical Sensor Product Planning

2.15.6 Major Clients

2.16 Foresight

2.16.1 Foresight Quad-nocular Vision System QuadSight

2.16.2 Foresight Eyes-On and Eye-Net

2.16.3 Foresight Market Overview and Planning

2.17 EyeSight

2.17.1 Technologies

2.17.2 Onboard Products



3. China Automotive Vision Companies

3.1 Sunny Optical Technology

3.1.1 Development History of Automotive Lens

3.1.2 Automotive Lens Sales in 2012-2018

3.1.3 Comparison with Competitors

3.1.4 Latest Trends and Layout

3.2 Smarter Eye

3.2.1 Commercial Vehicle AM Products

3.2.2 OEM Products and Visual Development Platform

3.2.3 Product Manufacturing

3.2.4 Product Applications

3.3 Horizon Robotics

3.3.1 ADAS Product Solution

3.3.2 Autonomous Driving Computing Platform Based on Journey 2.0 Computing Architecture

3.3.3 Autonomous Driving Chip Roadmap

3.3.4 Visual Perception Solution

3.4 Minieye

3.4.1 Anti-collision Warning Products

3.4.2 Technologies

3.4.3 Achievements

3.5 Forward Innovation

3.5.1 Product Roadmap

3.6 INVO

3.6.1 Financing

3.6.2 Major Customers

3.6.3 Visual ADAS Products

3.7 JIMU Intelligent

3.7.1Technical Solutions

3.7.2 Products

3.7.3 Automotive Vision Solutions

3.8 Maxieye

3.8.1 Customers and Product Roadmap

3.8.2 The Second Generation of OEM Front-view Product

3.8.3 Open Image Data, Tools and Protocol Architecture

3.9 Sphyrna Technology

3.10 Roadefend

3.10.1 Core Technology

3.10.2 Driver Status Analysis and Early Warning Equipment RDT401

3.10.3 Forward Active Safety Warning Equipment

3.11 Celepixel Technology

3.11.1 CeleX Dynamic Vision Sensor Technology

3.11.2 CeleX Sensor Fusion Technology

3.11.3 CeleX Vision Sensor

3.12 Tsingtech Microvision

3.13 CalmCar

3.13.1 Profile

3.13.2 CalmCar Vehicle Vision

3.13.3 Partners and Customers

3.14 PixArt Imaging Inc.

3.14.1 Performance

3.14.2 Main Product and Products to Be Developed

3.14.3 PixArt Automotive Image Sensor

3.14.4 PixArt Automotive Gesture Control IC

3.15 Autocruis

3.15.1 ADAS Products

3.15.2 AVM and In-vehicle Monitoring System

3.15.3 Market Positioning

3.15.4 Product Roadmap

3.16 Soterea

3.16.1 Front Anti-collision Warning System with Multi-sensor Fusion

3.16.2 Automatic Emergency Braking System

3.16.3 Intelligent Driving Management Cloud Control Platform

3.16.4 ADAS Product Applications and Accessories

3.17 Black Sesame Technologies

3.17.1 Core Technology

3.17.2 Perception Solution

3.17.3 Perceptual Computing Chip

3.18 Eyemore

3.18.1 Visual Imaging Chip

3.18.2 Autonomous Driving Imaging Vision Technology Solution

3.18.3 Autonomous Driving Imaging Solution and Services

3.19 Whetron Electronics

3.20 O-film Tech

3.20.1 Intelligent Vehicle Business

3.20.2 ADAS Products

3.20.3 Development Plan



4. Automotive Vision Technology Research

4.1 ST In-vehicle Perception Technology Solution

4.1.1 Impact of Fatigue Driving

4.1.2 Driver Distraction

4.1.3 Driver Monitoring Is Required for Autonomous Driving

4.1.4 Driver Monitoring Involves Two Drivers: Human and Machine

4.1.5 Driver Monitoring and Cockpit Monitoring Are Required by Euro NCAP

4.1.6 In-vehicle Camera

4.1.7 Near Infrared Camera System

4.1.8 Near-infrared Illumination

4.1.9 Near-infrared Illumination: Global Shutter

4.1.10 Near-infrared illumination: HDR Global Shutter

4.1.11 Disruptive Global Shutter: Native Linear HDR Sensor

4.1.12 Driver Monitoring: High-Dynamic-HDR Sensor Is Required

4.1.13 ST Automotive 3.2um Global Shutter

4.1.14 ST Automotive 3.2um Global Shutter: Background Removal

4.1.15 ST Pixel-based Background Removal

4.1.16 Pixel-to-Pixel Crosstalk

4.1.17 Low Sensor Crosstalk, Higher MTF

4.1.18 ST Automotive Global Shutter: High MTF

4.1.19 ST Achieves High MTF

4.1.20 In-vehicle 3D Sensing

4.1.21 ST Automotive GS Sensor

4.2 Sharp Distance Sensor (including ToF)

4.2.1 Sharp Distance Sensor

4.2.2 Application of Sharp Distance Measurment Sensor

4.2.3 Principle of Distance Measuring Sensor: Position Sensitive Detector

4.2.4 Application Case (I) of Sharp Distance Measurement Sensor

4.2.5 Application Case (II) of Sharp Distance Measurement Sensor

4.2.6 Applications of Distance Measurement Sensor

4.2.7 Sharp Distance Measurement Sensor Product Line

4.2.8 Distance Measurement Sensor - Analog Output

4.2.9 Distance Measurement Sensor - Digital Output

4.2.10 Sharp ToF sensor

4.2.11 Sharp TOF Sensor Roadmap: Close-range TOF, Long-range TOF, Multi-point TOF

4.2.12 Specifications of GP2AP01VT10F

4.2.13 Comparison between DMS and TOF Sensor

4.3 Sony 3D Sensing Technology

4.3.1 Application of 3D Sensing Technology

4.3.2 3D Sensing Technology: Stereo Vision

4.3.3 3D Sensing Technology: Structured Light

4.3.4 3D Sensing Technology: Time of Flight (ToF)

4.3.5 Difference between Structured Light Technology and ToF Technology

4.3.6 Challenges for Structured Light Technology Solution in Automated Material Handling

4.3.7 Comparison between Current Material Handling Technology Solutions

4.3.8 Sony IMX556 Sensor

4.3.9 Helios ToF 3D Camera

4.3.10 Performance Indicators of LUCID Helios ToF 3D Camera

4.3.11 GigE Vision and GenICam 3D Support

4.3.12 European Machine Vision Association (EMVA)

4.3.13 Comparison between Helios ToF and Kinect2

4.3.14 Master Drawing

4.3.15 Lucid Vision Lab

4.4 Overview of 3D Sensing Technology

4.4.1 What is 3D Sensing Technology?

4.4.2 3D Imaging Module Structure

4.4.3 3D Sensing Solutions

4.4.4 3D Sensing Technology Camps and Smartphone 3D Sensing Ecology

4.4.5 3D Sensing Market Size Forecast

4.4.6 3D Vision Industry Chain

4.4.7 VCSEL Industry Chain

4.4.8 Important 3D Imaging Company: Deptrum

4.4.9 Important 3D Imaging Company: Orbbec

4.4.10 Important 3D Imaging Company: Megvii

4.4.11 ZF and Volvo Develop 3D Sensing Systems

4.4.12 Vayyar Launches 3D Imaging Sensor for the Automotive Market



5. Mobileye's Autonomous Driving Technology and Strategy

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Achievements in 2018

5.1.2 Mobileye EyeQ? Chip Shipment in 2014-2018

5.1.3 Technical Application

5.1.4 Trinocular Front-view System

5.1.5 New Customers

5.1.6 Euro NCAP Focuses More on ADAS

5.1.7 Strategy: Autonomous Driving and ADAS

5.1.8 Mobileye/Intel Autonomous Driving Integrated Solution

5.1.9 Autonomous Driving Platform and ADAS Product Portfolio

5.2 Visual Recognition

5.2.1 Visual Perception Method

5.2.2 Autonomous Driving Strategy

5.3 Computing Platform

5.3.1 Mobileye EyeQ? SoC Chip Family

5.3.2 Mobileye EyeQ5 Chip to Be Mass-produced in 2021

5.3.3 Cooperation with Aptiv

5.4 Driving Policy and RSS

5.4.1 Basic Issues

5.4.2 RSS Model

5.4.3 Driving Logic

5.4.4 Main Partners of Mobileye RSS Model

5.5 REM-Mobileye Map Technology

5.5.1 REM Process

5.5.2 Mobileye and Nissan Collaborate to Collect HD Map Data of Japan Expressways

5.5.3 Mobileye Completes HD Map Data Collection in Japan

5.5.4 Mobileye Partners with BMW to Collect HD Map Data

5.5.5 Commercial Application of REM

5.5.6 Improvement of L2 Autonomous Driving by REM

5.5.7 Open-EyeQ Ecology

5.5.8 Application of REM in the Automotive Aftermarket

5.5.9 Mobileye Deploys Mobileye 8 Connect? in 8 Core Cities

5.5.10 Mobileye 8 Connect? Collects RSD Data Streams

5.5.11 Mobileye Partners with the UK-based Ordnance Survey to Build Precise Database of UK Roads

5.5.12 Types of Data Being Collected by the UK Project

5.5.13 Data Flow of the UK Project

5.6 Mobility as a Service (MaaS)

5.6.1 Overview of Mobileye's Israel MaaS Project

5.6.2 Multi-layer Collaboration of Mobileye's Israel MaaS Project

5.6.3 Implementation Phases of Mobileye's Israel MaaS Project

5.6.4 Mobileye Cooperates with Beijing Public Transport Group

5.7 Evolution of ADAS: Zero Casualty Goal

5.7.1 Evolution of ADAS

5.7.2 Mobileye's Zero Casualty Goal

5.7.3 Mobileye APB System

Companies Mentioned



Alibaba

AMS

Autocruis

Beijing Smarter Eye Technology Co. Ltd.

Black Sesame Technologies

BMW

Bosch

CalmCar

Celepixel Technology

Clarion

Continental AG

Denso Ten

Eyemore

EyeSight

First Sensor

Foresight

Forward Innovation

Gentex

Great Wall Motor

Horizon Robotics

INVO

JIMU Intelligent

Magna

Maxieye

MCNEX

Minieye

Mobileye

NIO

Nissan

O-film Tech

ONSEMI

PixArt Imaging Inc.

Renesas

Roadefend Vision Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

SAIC

Shanghai Baolong Automotive Corporation

Shenzhen Autocruis Technology Co. Ltd.

Smarter Eye

Sony

Soterea

Sphyrna Technology

Sunny Optical Technology

Suzhou INVO Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd.

Tsingtech Microvision

Tus-Holdings Co. Ltd.

Valeo CDA

Vayyar Imaging

Veoneer

Volkswagen

Whetron Electronics Co. Ltd.

Wuhan JIMU Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd.

Wuhu Sensorthch Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd.

Zenrin

ZF

