IMTL Releases New Fotofy Edu-Video as Traction Surges on Image Monetization Platform

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC: IMTL) (imageprotect.com) (“Image Protect”, “IMTL”, or the “Company”), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, is pleased to announce the release of a new educational video that offers an easy to understand overview of how Fotofy technology works, and how the Fotofy Platform creates value for image creators, image users, and advertisers.



View the new Fotofy video Here .

Matt Goldman, CEO of Image Protect, commented, “The product is truly disruptive. But we need to make sure that people understand that disruption, because it depends on engagement. Our new video does a terrific job of capturing the central value proposition in a highly accessible format and script.”

The Company’s new video maps out the central thesis of the platform, and how it works for image creators and image users to create an efficient resource of advertisers searching for new sources of native ad hosting content in an advertising paradigm that is becoming increasing levered to digital contexts and evolving modalities.

Mr. Goldman continued, “So far, we are running way ahead of schedule in terms of our initial pre-marketing platform traction, with 560% sequential monthly growth in impressions, 1,089% sequential monthly growth in image embed events, and nearly 4,000% sequential monthly growth in image uploads. But we’re playing for much bigger stakes down the line, and we fully realize that we can’t afford to let early momentum breed complacency. Our newest educational asset will play a material role in supporting that process.”

About Image Protect

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.



